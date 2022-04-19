Regulation of Leaf Blower use in South Orange

TRENTON, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday renewed his push for a comprehensive gun bill package in New Jersey he introduced last year.He wants to require gunowners in the state to take gun safety courses.The governor also wants handguns stamped so bullets can be traced to the owners and he wants high-caliber weapons taken off the streets."Ban the sale of .50-caliber firearms," Murphy said, adding those type of weapons, "can take down helicopters. Ukrainians need them. We don't need them in New Jersey. Who can seriously argue that these weapons of war belong on our streets?"Murphy said he wants to get the gun safety bill passed before the summer, when gun violence tends to increase.

