South Orange, NJ

Regulation of Leaf Blower use in South Orange

 3 days ago

On Monday April 25, The South Orange Board of Trustees will hear the 2nd reading of a proposed ordinance to limit and regulate the use of leaf blowers. A summary of the ordinance if passed as proposed appears below. You can view the full ordinance here. The public is...

Montclair Local

Montclair neighbors, consider alternatives to gas leaf blowers (Letter to the editor)

Is Moriarity Funeral Home intent on killing us all so the owner has more business? On a rainy Thursday morning, four toxic gas-powered leaf blowers have been running for more than one hour — starting at 8:45 a.m., 15 minutes earlier than Montclair’s regulations on leaf blower use allow, pointing these toxic machines at a wet, clean paved parking lot. Nary a leaf to be seen.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
