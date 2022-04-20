ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseau County, MN

Warroad Man Dead After Train Strikes His Vehicle

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 44-year-old Warroad man is dead after a train struck the vehicle he was driving. Roseau County Sheriff Steve Gust reports Richard Lussier died...

