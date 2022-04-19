Officers involved in Manitou Springs shooting identified, memorial planned for K9 Jinx

COLORADO SPRINGS — The identities of the officers involved in a shooting in Manitou Springs on April 11th have been released.

On Tuesday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) and Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) released the names of the officers who engaged the suspect, 67-year-old Wilford Robert DeWeese, after an incident in Manitou Springs in which DeWeese had been threatening people with a gun in the 900 block of Manitou Avenue.

When officers from the EPSO and MSPD arrived, DeWeese fired at least one round at them, and the officers fired back. During the incident, EPSO K9 Jinx was shot and killed, as well as DeWeese.

The officers from the EPSO have been identified as Deputy Daniel LeBaron and Deputy Ronnie Hancock.

Deputy LeBaron has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office since 2013 and assigned to the Law Enforcement Bureau. Deputy Hancock has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office since 2013 and is assigned to the Law Enforcement Bureau. Deputy Hancock was K9 Jinx’s handler.

MSPD has also released the names of its officers who were involved, Officer Jeff Schuelke and Officer Harold ‘Levi’ Hoover. Officer Schuelke has been with the Manitou Springs Police Department since 2019, and Officer Hoover since 2017.

A memorial is planned to honor K9 Jinx’s service and sacrifice on Thursday, April 21st at 11 a.m. and the public is welcome to attend.

Seating will begin at 9:00 a.m. at New Life Church, 11205 Voyager Parkway. New Life Church will aslo provide a live stream of the service, available to view here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.