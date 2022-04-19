ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 PFL 1 weigh-in results: All 20 lightweights, light heavyweights on point to start season

Fighters competing in the 2022 PFL season opener stepped on the scale Tuesday to record their official weight for their bouts.

The 10-fight 2022 PFL 1 card takes place Wednesday at Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event airs on ESPN and ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET following prelims on ESPN+ beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The first week will see lightweights and light heavyweights compete as they aim to get a strong start to the new season. Clay Collard (20-9) takes on Jeremy Stephens (28-19) in the main event. The co-main will see 2021 PFL lightweight champion Raush Manfio (15-3) against Don Madge (10-3-1). Representing the light heavyweights in the feature bout, 2021 PFL champion Antonio Carlos Junior (13-5) will face Delan Monte (8-1).

All fighters competing on Wednesday made weight with no issues, kicking off the season with a smooth start on the scales.

The full 202 PFL 1 weigh-in results are below:

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

  • Clay Collard (155) vs. Jeremy Stephens (156)
  • Raush Manfio (156) vs. Don Madge (155.75)
  • Antonio Carlos Junior (205.5) vs. Delan Monte (205)
  • Natan Schulte (156) vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155.75)

Preliminary card (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)

  • Emiliano Sordi (205.5) vs. Cory Hendricks (205.75)
  • Alex Martinez (156) vs. Stevie Ray (155.5)
  • Marthin Hamlet (205.75) vs. Teodoras Aukstuolis (204.5)
  • Omari Akhmedov (204.25) vs. Viktor Pesta (205.5)
  • Rob Wilkinson (205) vs. Bruce Souto (204.5)
  • Simeon Powell (205.75) vs. Clinton Williams (204.5)

