Dallas, TX

'I see smiles,' airlines passengers excited for 'return to normal'

By CBSDFW Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

Actual (mask-free) smiles seen at Dallas Love Field airport 02:03

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Tuesday, airline passengers experienced their first full day without the mask mandate. And for the first time in a long time, actual smiles greeted those checking in at Dallas Love Field airport. And passengers said it was a welcome sight in the air as well.

"Today felt a lot more normal," said Southwest passenger Jason Myers. "You could see their smiles. Everyone seemed happy today."

"Oh, it was amazing without a mask," said Southwest passenger Jahmar Alston. "I didn't have to worry. I looked around, people were still able to wear their masks if they wanted to, which was no problem."

Many said that choice is key. It's also what the airlines stressed, for both passengers and employees. Southwest Airlines said, "We encourage individuals to make the best decision to support their personal wellbeing and to check local airport mask policies when traveling."

Airlines for America, or A-4-A, a trade organization that represents many U.S. airlines, had been advocating for the mask mandated to be vacated. Today, it said: "Science has routinely demonstrated that the air on an airplane is some of the cleanest anywhere – including hospitals – and we continue to lean into research at every turn to prioritize the safety and wellbeing of all travelers. We look forward to welcoming millions of travelers back to the skies this summer to reunite with loved ones, attend conferences or to take a vacation."

But some employees quietly raised concern about the timing, immediately following a busy holiday weekend. And some passengers said they wonder how long it will last.

"If there's an upsurge, it would be totally different," said Southwest passenger Suzanne Duggan. "And we are beginning to have an upsurge, so I think more and more people will be wearing masks.

