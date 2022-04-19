ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Borderlands Brewing Company new location opening soon

By Caleb J. Fernández
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 1 day ago
The Borderlands Brewing Company is opening up another location on East Sixth Street.

This independent craft brewer says it's teaming up with renowned Chef Maria Mazon to come up with a special menu of delicious, authentic Sonoran cuisine.

Mazon is the executive chef and owner of Boca Tacos and Sona Tortillas.

She has also competed as a contestant on Bravo TV's Top Chef.

"It’s about to get a whole lot tastier in Tucson," the Borderlands Brewing Company boasted .

It plans on opening up this fall.

Founded in 2011 by two friends, the first location is at 119 E Toole Ave.

