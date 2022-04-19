ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Committee's 1st Easter event big success

By For the Telegraph
 1 day ago
A young guest recieved a bicycle at the Alton Area Community Committee's inaugural Easter Egg Hunt on Easter Sunday. The committee hosted more than 300 attendees.


ALTON -- The Alton Area Community Events Committee for its inaugural Easter Egg Hunt hosted more than 300 attendees.

Guest were treated to free food, large-ticket giveaways, haircuts, hair braiders, bounce houses and more.

The first Easter Egg Hunt of the committee focused on the community. It was held on Easter Sunday at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

“She was excited to be a part of the event and looks forward to more community events,” said volunteer and parent Megan Elliott about her child.

With the help of local community sponsorship and the Alton Area Community Committee the event was a great success, organizers said.

The Alton Area Community Committee is made up of Rosie Brown, James Hickman, Leon Smallwood-Bey, Darryl Womack, Michael “Doc” Holliday Sr, Priscilla Holliday, Travis Williams-Bey and Sandra Hall Smith.

The committee looks forward to making this an annual event, they said.

Easter artwork displayed in Alton park

ALTON - The Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton on Friday hosted an Easter art exhibit by Scott Erickson in Haskell Park. The display included 12 pieces of art based on the Stations of the Cross depicting the events leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday preceding Easter Sunday. Erickson's artwork began with Jesus being tempted and concluded with the resurrection. The artwork was displayed for a self-guided tour Friday afternoon in the park.
ALTON, IL
James Hickman
SIUE celebrating One Day, One SIUE Thursday

EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will be celebrating SIUE Day with their One Day, One SIUE celebration at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21 in the Stratton Quad. Lori Patton Davis, PhD, One Day, One SIUE Chair, is a highly respected and influential scholar in the field of higher education. As chair of the Department of Educational Studies and a professor of higher education and student affairs at The Ohio State University, she is fueled by a mission to make higher education more equitable for all. "My time at SIUE was integral to my current work," she said. "My undergraduate years prepared me to be engaged and to be of service. Most importantly, SIUE provided me with a sense of community, which I believe is essential for students to be successful in college." The event will include live music, food and a student glow party at 8 p.m.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
LeFlore-Porter inspired by the children in her life

ALTON - Latasha LeFlore-Porter of Alton has been around children most of her life. This serves as a great inspiration to her and her goals. "Until the harsh perspectives in this world invade them, they are genuinely happy, resilient, full of love, courageous little risk takers, who are accepting of all who are kind to them, without limitations or biases," she said. "Just being in their presence reminds me of how open and accepting we should all be."
ALTON, IL
Alton, IL
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

