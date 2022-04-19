Committee's 1st Easter event big success

A young guest recieved a bicycle at the Alton Area Community Committee's inaugural Easter Egg Hunt on Easter Sunday. The committee hosted more than 300 attendees. (Alton Area Community Committee)



ALTON -- The Alton Area Community Events Committee for its inaugural Easter Egg Hunt hosted more than 300 attendees.

Guest were treated to free food, large-ticket giveaways, haircuts, hair braiders, bounce houses and more.

The first Easter Egg Hunt of the committee focused on the community. It was held on Easter Sunday at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

“She was excited to be a part of the event and looks forward to more community events,” said volunteer and parent Megan Elliott about her child.

With the help of local community sponsorship and the Alton Area Community Committee the event was a great success, organizers said.

The Alton Area Community Committee is made up of Rosie Brown, James Hickman, Leon Smallwood-Bey, Darryl Womack, Michael “Doc” Holliday Sr, Priscilla Holliday, Travis Williams-Bey and Sandra Hall Smith.

The committee looks forward to making this an annual event, they said.