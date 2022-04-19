ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Report: Saints and WR Jarvis Landry to Meet

By Bob Rose
SaintsNewsNetwork
SaintsNewsNetwork
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fD0yP_0fE6DpjR00

New Orleans Saints will meet with five-time Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry, per reports.

Eight-year veteran WR Jarvis Landry will be visiting the New Orleans Saints, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.  Saints beat reporter Nick Underhill says the visit will likely take place on Wednesday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Landry, a five-time Pro Bowler, is one of the top remaining free agents available.

The 29-year-old Landry entered the NFL as a second-round choice by the Miami Dolphins in the 2014 NFL Draft out of LSU. He led the NFL with 112 receptions in 2017 and surpassed 900 yards in three of his four seasons with Miami.

Landry was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2018 for two Day 3 draft picks,  where he's played the last four years. He made the Pro Bowl in his first two seasons with the Browns. In 2019, he caught 83 passes for a career-high 1,174 yards, and six touchdowns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uHYVz_0fE6DpjR00
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) runs with the ball after a catch against the Baltimore Ravens. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Landry appeared in 12 games in 2021. It was the first time he’s played less than 15 games in a season. He had 52 receptions for 570 yards and 2 scores, all the lowest numbers of his career.

In eight NFL seasons, Landry has 688 receptions for 7,598 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Read More Saints News

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Photo From Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Going Viral

You’re not going to believe this, folks. Bill Belichick actually smiled for a picture during his birthday celebration on Saturday. Belichick’s girlfriend, Linda Holliday, shared a birthday picture of the New England Patriots head coach to her Instagram story over the weekend. Believe it or not, Belichick actually appears to be pretty happy.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
ClutchPoints

Dwayne Haskins’ final social media post before tragic death

Before Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday, he was just enjoying his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was even joking with teammate Najee Harris. Haskins was in South Florida for some offseason workout with his Steelers teammates. Unfortunately, tragedy struck when he was killed after a dump truck hit him while he was crossing the highway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Pro Bowler#American Football#Wr#New Orleans Saints#Espn#Lsu#The Cleveland Browns#Saints News
Popculture

Chanel Iman Is Dating Another NFL Player Almost a Year After Sterling Shepard Split

Chanel Iman has a new NFL player in her life. Nearly one year after her split with New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, Iman is now dating Davon Godchaux, a defensive lineman with the New England Patriots. Fans got a glimpse of the 31-year-old model and 27-year-old NFL star together at Coachella over the weekend. The two made it official when they shared pics of each other on Instagram.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Cut Notable Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

Boykin was a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft. The former Notre Dame star started 24 games in his first two seasons, totaling 32 catches for 464 yards and seven touchdowns. His role diminished last season, though. He appeared in just eight games, didn’t make a...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
The Spun

Steelers Have Claimed Former Ravens Wide Receiver

Just over 24 hours ago, the Baltimore Ravens made the surprising decision to move on from a veteran wide receiver. The team decided it was time to move on from former third-round pick Miles Boykin. The former Notre Dame star started 24 games in his first two seasons, totaling 32 catches for 464 yards and seven touchdowns.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Packers Named Potential Landing Spot for Former All-Pro Edge Rusher

Ever since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the focus of the offseason among most fans has been adding depth to the wide receiver position. Of course, this is a position of great need. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, too. However, it is not the only position of need. Za’Darius Smith was a cap casualty and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Mercilus Whitney retired after a very short stint with Green Bay. While both players were not on the field much last season, their departures shine a spotlight on the lack of depth at edge rusher. Preston Smith signed an extension and Rashan Gary is still on his rookie deal. However, beyond them, there is not much depth. Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network has named former All-Pro Justin Houston as potential free agent target for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Michael Irvin: Deebo Samuel Better Without Certain 49ers QB

Last season, San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel caught a career-high 77 passes for 1405 yards and six touchdowns. He also carried the ball 59 times for 365 yards and another eight touchdowns. Apologies if it's "too soon", but Samuel gouged the Dallas Cowboys for 110 total yards, three catches...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman gets brutally honest on first game against Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman experienced an emotional homecoming this past weekend when he played in front of the LA faithful at Dodger Stadium for the first time. A California native, there’s no denying that it was an emotional moment for Freeman. However, the former Atlanta Braves World Series champion has another moment like that upcoming. On Tuesday night, the Braves will come to Dodger Stadium for Freeman’s first matchup against them in the 2022 MLB season- and his first matchup against the Braves ever. Freeman got honest on the showdown against Atlanta, as reported by Yahoo Sports.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Stephen A. Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has and always will support Colin Kaepernick. However, he’s getting pretty exhausted by all this “comeback” talk. Kaepernick, the former 49ers star, has made it clear he wants to play in the NFL again one day. He’s even willing to accept a backup position. The only issue is he hasn’t been in the league since 2016.
NFL
SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

New Orleans, LA
1K+
Followers
802
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

SaintsNewsNetwork is a FanNation channel covering the New Orleans Saints

Comments / 0

Community Policy