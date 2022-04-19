ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health on HBCU Campuses

Mental health issues are common among college students, according to a survey by the American College Health Association.

Wednesday, Morehouse School of Medicine and the Department of Health and Human Services will host an HBCU Mental Health Roundtable.

MSM's Dr. Dawn Tyus tells Audacy Atlanta's Maria Boynton they are bringing together representatives from several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to discuss ways to increase awareness of and address behavioral and mental health disparities with African American and minority young people.

Tyus is MSM's Director and Principle Investigator of the African American Behavorial Health Center of Excellence .

The discussion will feature MSM President and CEO Dr. Montgomery Rice and Dr. Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use, along with members of the White House HBCU Board of Advisors . Representatives from several HBCU's will participate including Clark Atlanta University , Dillard University , Fort Valley State University ,
Interdenominational Theological Center , Paul Quinn College , Prairie View A&M University , and Tennessee State University .

The HBCU mental health discussion is scheduled to start at 9:30am and is open to the public via the African American Behavorial Health Center of Excellence website .

