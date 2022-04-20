FOX 9's Adam Klepp spoke to YCAT riders and Yuma's airport director about the sudden change

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Moriah Arzola, a frequent YCAT rider is thankful that forgetting to bring her mask will no longer be a problem.

“I've had it happen to me multiple times, oh, I don’t have a mask, I can’t get on the bus," Arzola said.

YCAT Transit Director Shelly Kreger says the news is also a relief for bus drivers, who had to enforce the mask mandate.

"We have had to call the cops a few different times, for passengers not wearing their masks and refusing to,” Kreger said.

In addition to the buses, masks are no longer required at Yuma International Airport.

The airport director says the majority of passengers are deciding to travel without their masks.

"Probably about 20% of people are wearing their masks, some are being cautious today but overall people are relieved,” Gladys Brown said.

Brown added some passengers were confused as the mask mandate ended abruptly Monday, just a week after the federal government announced an extension.

She encourages travelers to stay flexible should the guidance change again.

"We’re here to follow, I explain that to people all the time, we are just trying to do our best.”

All major U.S. airlines have dropped mask requirements on board their flights.

The post Locals react to lifted public transportation mask mandate appeared first on KYMA .