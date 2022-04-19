Iconic Philadelphia radio broadcaster Sid Mark dead at 88

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Sid Mark, who hosted America's longest-running radio programs treating Philadelphia and national audiences to the music of Frank Sinatra, has died.

Mark's radio career spanned 65 years, with the last 22 at Talk Radio 1210 WPHT .

Mark was the leading authority on the "Chairman of the Board," having developed a friendship with Sinatra dating back to 1966. His radio work was unique because it featured exclusive recordings of conversations with Sinatra and his show business contemporaries. "Friday with Frank," "Sunday with Sinatra," and the nationally syndicated " Sounds of Sinatra ," are the only of their kind to have been personally authorized by Sinatra himself.

Mark launched “The Sounds of Sinatra” in Philadelphia 62 years ago. The program was in national syndication for 43 years, making Mark the host of the longest running, single artist, syndicated radio program in America, reaching 100 stations and 1 million listeners each week.

Throughout his career, he had received several awards and accolades, including most recently Pennsylvania Broadcaster of the Year, in 2018, and an induction into the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia Hall of Fame, in 2001.

Mark is survived by his wife Judy, and his children Andy, Eric, Brian and Stacey, and his grandson Jason. He was 88.