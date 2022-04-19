ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iconic Philadelphia radio broadcaster Sid Mark dead at 88

By Kyw Staff
 1 day ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Sid Mark, who hosted America's longest-running radio programs treating Philadelphia and national audiences to the music of Frank Sinatra, has died.

Mark's radio career spanned 65 years, with the last 22 at Talk Radio 1210 WPHT .

Mark was the leading authority on the "Chairman of the Board," having developed a friendship with Sinatra dating back to 1966. His radio work was unique because it featured exclusive recordings of conversations with Sinatra and his show business contemporaries. "Friday with Frank," "Sunday with Sinatra," and the nationally syndicated " Sounds of Sinatra ," are the only of their kind to have been personally authorized by Sinatra himself.

Mark launched “The Sounds of Sinatra” in Philadelphia 62 years ago. The program was in national syndication for 43 years, making Mark the host of the longest running, single artist, syndicated radio program in America, reaching 100 stations and 1 million listeners each week.

Throughout his career, he had received several awards and accolades, including most recently Pennsylvania Broadcaster of the Year, in 2018, and an induction into the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia Hall of Fame, in 2001.

Mark is survived by his wife Judy, and his children Andy, Eric, Brian and Stacey, and his grandson Jason. He was 88.

CBS New York

Hip hop legend DJ Kay Slay dies at 55

NEW YORK - Legendary hip hop DJ Kay Slay passed away this weekend following a battle with COVID. Radio station HOT 97 announced Keith Grayson's death on their website. Grayson's family released the following statement to the station. "Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay. A dominant figure in Hip Hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations. In memory of DJ Kay Slay, our family wishes to thank all of his friends, fans, and supporters for...
HIP HOP
VISTA.Today

Former Summer Home of the Guggenheims Hits the Market in Bucks County

The onetime summer retreat of the wealthy Guggenheim family. Solomon R. Guggenheim, the mining titan behind the Guggenheim Museum in New York City, escaped the pressures of his business career as many other people of means did in the last century. He and his family annually retreated to a summer home in the country. That dwelling, in Upper Black Eddy, Bucks County, is now on the market, reports Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Philadelphia, PA
