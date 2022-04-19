AFC North rival reportedly claims WR Miles Boykin off of waivers from Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens selected wide receiver Miles Boykin in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft in hopes that he would develop into a matchup nightmare on the outside. That didn’t go exactly as planned, as the former University of Notre Dame star struggled to form a connection with quarterback Lamar Jackson and didn’t make much of an impact on the field outside of blocking and special teams.

On Monday, Baltimore decided to part ways with the fourth-year player, saving around $2.5 million in cap space. On Tuesday, one of the Ravens’ AFC North rivals claimed Boykin off of waivers in the Pittsburgh Steelers, keeping him in the division.

During his time in Baltimore Boykin played in 40 games, catching 33 passes for 470 yards and seven touchdowns. However, he injured his figure before the 2021 season and was placed on injured reserve, only to come back and play eight games, hauling in one pass for six yards.

Boykin now reunites with former college teammate Chase Claypool in Pittsburgh, where he will look to make big contributions.