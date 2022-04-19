ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFC North rival reportedly claims WR Miles Boykin off of waivers from Ravens

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The Baltimore Ravens selected wide receiver Miles Boykin in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft in hopes that he would develop into a matchup nightmare on the outside. That didn’t go exactly as planned, as the former University of Notre Dame star struggled to form a connection with quarterback Lamar Jackson and didn’t make much of an impact on the field outside of blocking and special teams.

On Monday, Baltimore decided to part ways with the fourth-year player, saving around $2.5 million in cap space. On Tuesday, one of the Ravens’ AFC North rivals claimed Boykin off of waivers in the Pittsburgh Steelers, keeping him in the division.

During his time in Baltimore Boykin played in 40 games, catching 33 passes for 470 yards and seven touchdowns. However, he injured his figure before the 2021 season and was placed on injured reserve, only to come back and play eight games, hauling in one pass for six yards.

Boykin now reunites with former college teammate Chase Claypool in Pittsburgh, where he will look to make big contributions.

The Spun

Steelers Wide Receiver Reportedly Didn’t Show Up Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers were missing their best wide receiver during voluntary offseason workouts on Monday. Monday marked the start of the program for the team, but it shouldn’t be seen as too big of a deal since the workouts aren’t mandatory. Johnson reportedly wants to get paid, per...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Packers Named Potential Landing Spot for Former All-Pro Edge Rusher

Ever since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the focus of the offseason among most fans has been adding depth to the wide receiver position. Of course, this is a position of great need. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, too. However, it is not the only position of need. Za’Darius Smith was a cap casualty and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Mercilus Whitney retired after a very short stint with Green Bay. While both players were not on the field much last season, their departures shine a spotlight on the lack of depth at edge rusher. Preston Smith signed an extension and Rashan Gary is still on his rookie deal. However, beyond them, there is not much depth. Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network has named former All-Pro Justin Houston as potential free agent target for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick’s Honest Message

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick had a very thoughtful message to NFL teams when he was asked about potentially getting an NFL job again. He made an appearance on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast and confirmed that he really wants to compete for a spot, even if it’s just a backup position.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

