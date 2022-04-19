ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Walt Disney World drops all mask mandates

By Jeremy Tanner, Robert Pandolfino, Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08mtti_0fE6CHGi00

TAMPA ( WFLA ) – Walt Disney World has dropped all mask mandates, according to a statement posted to its website on Tuesday.

Face coverings are optional for guests in both outdoor and indoor locations, as well as Disney transportation.

It is recommended guests who are not fully vaccinated continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters and on enclosed transportation.

“Please note, face coverings are not permitted while experiencing water slides or in the water,” a release states.

Federal judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

The theme park is recommending, but not requiring, guests who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters and on enclosed transportation.

In California, Disneyland’s guidelines state that face coverings are required “in certain indoor settings including Disney shuttles and in health settings, such as First Aid” for guests 2 years or older.

Face coverings are “strongly recommended” in other indoor settings and optional outdoors.

Walt Disney World’s change in policy comes a day after a federal judge in Tampa struck down the CDC’s mask mandate for public transportation Monday. The decision left airlines, airports, rail stations and other transit hubs free to nix mask requirements. Major airlines and airports in a number of U.S. cities quickly scrapped the mandates.

The judge behind the decision, Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, was deemed “not qualified” for the job when she was nominated by Pres. Donald Trump in 2020.

DeSantis takes aim at Disney

Walt Disney World has been under fire from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is now pushing to roll back a law that allows the theme park to self-govern within the state.

DeSantis’ action is the latest clash between his office and Disney World, which publicly criticized the recent passing of the new Parental Rights in Education law, which opponents have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Disney has announced it would suspend political donations in the state over the law, which opponents say will marginalize LGBTQ people by barring lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Disney is one of Florida’s biggest private employers: last year, the company said it had more than 60,000 workers. LGBTQ advocates who work for the company criticized CEO Bob Chapek for what they said was his slow response speaking out against the bill. Some walked off the job in protest.

DeSantis has repeatedly lashed out at Disney and critics of the law, gaining considerable attention in conservative media spheres. He insists the policy is reasonable and says parents, not teachers, should broach subjects of sexual orientation and gender identity with children.

Republican lawmakers appear receptive to punishing Disney, filing proposals that would dissolve the district by June 2023. DeSantis has been a powerful governor, effectively pushing his priorities in the statehouse, and both the GOP Senate president and House speaker support him on the Disney issue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

U.S. Travel Association Urges White House to Lift COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Including Mask Mandate by April 18

The U.S. Travel Association is urging the White House to lift COVID-19 travel restrictions, including mask mandates on airplanes and other transit. The association sent a letter to Dr. Ashish Jha, the incoming White House COVID-19 response coordinator. They called for the immediate end to pre-departure testing requirements for fully vaccinated international visitors. They called for the end of the mask mandate by April 18 — the most recent extension of the mask requirement — or a plan and timeline to repeal the mask mandate within 90 days.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Health
State
California State
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Uber drops COVID-19 mask mandate for drivers, passengers

Rideshare company Uber has followed the lead of airlines and has dropped its mask mandate effective today. Uber is leaving it up to customers and drivers to decide whether or not they want to wear a mask and is telling customers “if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip,” NBC News reported.
TRAFFIC
CBS New York

Reaction split to end of mask mandate on planes, mass transit

NEW YORK -- A federal judge on Monday struck down a national mask mandate on planes and mass transit.The Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce face coverings in airports and on planes.At least four major airlines -- Delta, United, Southwest and Alaska Airlines -- announced they no longer require masks, CBS2's Dick Brennan reported.READ MORE: TSA won't enforce transit mask mandate for now after judge voids itThe mask mandate has led to tensions, even brawls on airlines, but now the TSA says it will not enforce it.People celebrating the end of the mandate. Applause greeted the announcement on a Delta...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Railroad Dress Finally Arrives at Walt Disney World

The Walt Disney World Railroad dress by the Dress Shop has finally arrived at Walt Disney World Resort. The dress was initially released on shopDisney, along with the Disneyland Railroad dress. Walt Disney World then received the Disneyland version of the dress. The Walt Disney World version rolled into Disneyland Resort earlier this year, and has now finally come home to Marketplace Co-op in Disney Springs.
TRAVEL
KTEN.com

An Ultimate Guide to the Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

Originally Posted On: https://www.funparkgo.com/an-ultimate-guide-to-the-walt-disney-world-magic-kingdom/. Ah, Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom. This childhood dream for many gets referred to as “The Happiest Place on Earth” and “The Most Magical Place on Earth” almost interchangeably. While technically the “happiest place” moniker belongs to Disneyland for reasons explained by Dr. Takaragawa at Chapman University, it still applies to its sister park in Florida.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Netflix users complain after screenshots are blocked on the streaming service

Netflix has attracted criticism for apparently blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.The streaming giant, however, does not block screenshots. Many web browsers have what is called Digital Rights Management (DRM), which protects and restricts screenshotting or any other capturing of movies or TV shows. It is unclear when exactly DRM was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. Netflix...
TV SHOWS
WDW News Today

Hours Extended at all Four Walt Disney World Theme Parks in Mid-April

Hours have been extended from April 10 through April 16 at all four Walt Disney World theme parks. Magic Kingdom will continue to open at 9:00 a.m. It will now close at 11:00 p.m. EPCOT. EPCOT will now be opening at 8:30 a.m. instead of 10:00 a.m. Early entry will...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Mandates#Wfla#First Aid#Walt Disney World
ABC4

Mask mandates still not lifted for all transportation

(ABC4) – While a ruling has been passed that voids the national mask mandate covering for airlines and public transportation, not all airports and airlines are making masks optional just yet. Airlines such as Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines all announced mask-optional policies on domestic flights. As […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Montanan

Federal judge in Florida throws out national mask mandate for travelers

A federal judge in Florida voided the nationwide mask mandate for airline and public transportation passengers Monday, saying the requirement was beyond the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s authority. The legal analysis of U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed in late 2020, turned on the language in a federal law […] The post Federal judge in Florida throws out national mask mandate for travelers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Disneyland
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy