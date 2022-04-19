ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Amos Lee Puts The Egg In Albany On A Slow Simmer

By Charlie Voelker
103.9 The Breeze
103.9 The Breeze
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Folk, rock and soul performer Amos Lee returned to The Egg in downtown Albany on Monday night. The singer/songwriter has played the venue before and seemed right at home as he stopped by with a few more friends. The six-piece accompaniment was a departure from the previous solo-acoustic shows that the...

1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd is nine minutes in length, but endless in its cultural and musical impact. The song was first released in 1973 as the closing track on the band’s debut album Lynyrd Skynyrd (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd). The lyrics carry the emotional depth that Lynyrd Skynyrd is known for, capturing both the liberation and loneliness of freedom. Although the words end around the five-minute mark, the song continues for four more minutes with one of the most notable guitar passages in rock history. In Lynyrd Skynyrd’s massive discography, “Free Bird” marks one of their greatest musical achievements.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Lyrically, is there a more beautiful song than “Hallelujah”?. Written by the Canadian-born poet-songwriter-performer Leonard Cohen and released on his 1984 album Various Positions, the song has earned global significance. But that is for several reasons. The Story of the Song’s Fame. The story of the song’s...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, NY
The Guardian

Taylor Hawkins obituary

Drummers have had to learn to live with satirical jokes about their musicianship or aspects of their personalities, but Taylor Hawkins proved that the drummer could be a star in his own right, and also that being a drummer could co-exist happily with being a singer, songwriter and bandleader. Hawkins,...
OBITUARIES
Power 96

60 Years Ago: Bob Dylan Debuts ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’

Bob Dylan's foray into writing his own original music happened piece by piece. He'd only just begun to attach the word "songwriter" to his title as a singer in March 1962, inserting two original pieces of music alongside mostly folk covers on a self-titled debut album recorded for Columbia Records over the course of six swift hours.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Matthews
Person
Van Morrison
Person
Paul Simon
Person
Amos Lee
Person
Bob Weir
Person
Zac Brown
The Boot

A Look Back at Vince Gill’s Timeless Album ‘I Still Believe in You’

Like most every genre, country music was searching for an identity in 1992. A newcomer from Oklahoma named Garth Brooks had just turned the industry on a dime, releasing his eponymous debut in 1989, No Fences in 1990 and Ropin the Wind in 1991. He transitioning the radio sound from its pop and rock vibes of the 80s into the catchy, singalong hooks for which the 90s would become known. Legends of the 60s and 70s weren’t churning out new music at their earlier pace. Even George Strait briefly stepped away to hone his acting skills in Pure Country.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stones’ Famed 1977 Toronto Secret Shows Set for First-Ever Release

Click here to read the full article. The Rolling Stones’ legendary two-night stand at a tiny Toronto venue in 1977 — a pair of secret shows the band performed under the name ‘The Cockroaches’ — will be released for the first time this May. Live at the El Mocambo features the entirety of the Stones’ — or the Cockroaches’ — March 5, 1977 gig at the 300-capacity Toronto club, plus three bonus tracks from the March 4 show. While a handful of the Mocambo tracks appeared on the 1977 live album Live You Live, the full set has never officially been...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Bobbie Nelson, Piano-Playing Sister Of Willie Nelson, Dies At 91

She was a pianist and singer with Willie Nelson as a family band. Willie Nelson’s first concert after her death was in part a tribute to her memory. Country music artist and pianist Bobbie Nelson has died at the age of 91. She died on March 10 in Austin, Texas. Her family announced via social media that she passed away “peacefully and surrounded by family,” though the post did not specify the cause of death. Bobbie, together with brother Willie Nelson, 88, made up the family band Willie Nelson and Family.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

How Stevie Ray Vaughan took Jimi Hendrix's Little Wing to spectacular new heights

In 1966, an unknown New York sideman with R&B duo The Icemen started embellishing a song called (My Girl) She’s A Fox with some ear-pricking guitar shapes. Jimi Hendrix – for it was he – already had the seeds of Little Wing. But he was not about to rush it. Something about the studious way the guitarist constructed Little Wing – first the piano-style voicings, his thumb fretting the bass strings; then a lyric personifying the vibe of the Monterey Pop Festival; finally, the intricate version recorded at London’s Olympic Studios, using toys that included a glockenspiel and DIY Leslie speaker – suggested that Hendrix already knew this song would be a strand of his legacy, to be handed down from guitar god to guitar god.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio City Music Hall#Simmer#Soul Music#City Music
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon & Garfunkel

Inspired by an old southern gospel song, Paul Simon wrote “Bridge Over Troubled Water” fairly quickly. The song, Simon & Garfunkel’s second single off their fifth album Bridge Over Troubled Water in 1970, became one of the folk duo’s biggest hits and their signature song, topping the U.S. and U.K. charts and picking up five Grammy awards in 1971, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year.
MUSIC
GQMagazine

How Maren Morris Reconnected With Her Country Roots On Her New Album

In recent times, Maren Morris, has been at something of a crossroads. When I first talked to the Texas-bred, Nashville-based singer-songwriter in 2017, she’d just broken out with her immaculate, country-centered debut album Hero. But thanks to world-shattering collaborations (like the ear-wormy Zedd-produced “The Middle)” and smaller but still noteworthy work with the likes of One Direction’s Niall Horan (“Seeing Blind”) and Thomas Rhett (“Craving You”), Morris appeared to be settling into a comfortable pop-tinged lane— albeit one colored ever-so-slightly by her past country inclinations. Even her massive 2019 follow-up album Girl, was notably highlighted by the pop-leaning smash single, “The Bones.” It seemed likely, that Morris would continue down this glittery pop path for her following LP.
MUSIC
98.7 Jack FM

Taylor Hawkins, Drummer for Foo Fighters, Dead at 50

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at the age of 50. A cause of death has not yet been released. Foo Fighters had been touring South America and were scheduled to perform at the Festival Estéreo Picnic today (March 25) in Bogota, Colombia. Multiple sources have reported that Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Tami Neilson, Willie Nelson Grieve Heavy Losses in Their New Duet ‘Beyond the Stars’

Click here to read the full article. Tami Neilson and Willie Nelson meditate on heavy losses in their new duet “Beyond the Stars,” released alongside a video on Wednesday. The song will appear on the Canada-born, New Zealand-based Neilson’s upcoming album Kingmaker. “Beyond the Stars” is a mournful ballad in 3/4 time and it takes a close look at the grief brought on by a loved one’s death. Neilson wrote the song after the 2015 loss of her father and, while Nelson acts as her father’s voice in his verse, it takes on an extra poignancy coming so soon after the...
MUSIC
KIXS FM 108

2022 CMT Music Awards Performances: Full List + Pictures

Artists at the 2022 CMT Music Awards performed inside, outside, in the rain and upside down during the three-hour CBS broadcast. The show was anything but a typical country music awards show. Keith Urban opened the show, and Kenny Chesney closed it. Both delivered very traditional awards show sets in...
CELEBRITIES
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
884K+
Views
ABOUT

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy