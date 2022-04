(Reuters) - When it comes to law school commencement, it’s better late than never. Harvard Law School is the latest to announce plans for a make-up ceremony for students who graduated in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic and had to settle for online celebrations, joining Georgetown, Stanford and others. Harvard Law will hold a special commencement ceremony May 29 for its 2020 and 2021 graduates featuring Senator Elizabeth Warren, who taught at the school for nearly two decades before taking office in 2013.

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO