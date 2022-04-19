L.A. Metro drops face mask mandate on Metro bus and rail systems

LOS ANGELES (KNX) - L.A. Metro announced Tuesday it is no longer requiring face masks on Metro Bus and Rail Lines.

"With more tools at our disposal to combat this virus, including wider availability of vaccines, tests, and therapeutics, the County can continue to progress towards its new normal,” said First District Supervisor and Chair of the Metro Board Hilda L. Solis.

“However, it is important to recognize that we still live in a pandemic, thus face masks will continue to be strongly recommended on public transit to keep ourselves and those around us safe. I urge our residents to continue to remain vigilant and look out for one another as we move forward.”

The announcement comes after L.A. Metro said it was dropping the mandate on commuter trains and stations.

Torrance Transit, Culver City Bus and Santa Monica Big Blue Bus are keeping the requirements for now, according to City News Service.

