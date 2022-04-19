ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Tapia’s Take: Give me my bike back

By Caitlin Tapia
Emerald Media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article---------- To whoever stole my bike,. When I came back from spring break, I was met with a devastating sight. My sturdy, Amazon-purchased bike lock was in pieces on the pavement, and where I had expected to find a teal Batch Lifestyle there instead was an absence. My bike, my prized...

www.dailyemerald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gear Patrol

The Best Bike Locks for Every Cyclist

Cities are graveyards for stolen bikes, with bent wheels and ragged frames hanging off anything nailed to the ground, sometimes with a sawed-through bike lock lying in plain sight. The air is thick with the ghosts of bikes that were stolen completely — Fujis, Treks, Surlys. You can almost hear their cute little bells ringing, warning you to get the hell out of the bike lane. Estimates for stolen bikes in North America range from 800,000 to two million per year. Moreover, they’re challenging to get back because most people don’t write down serial numbers, register their bikes or even report a theft to police (and stolen bike recovery isn’t exactly law enforcement’s number one priority, either).
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Cars
State
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
Cars
electrek.co

Swedish electric motorcycle maker CAKE launches three new bikes for young riders

CAKE’s new Ready, Steady, Go line of bikes has just launched today, ushering in three new models of two-wheelers to help kids build two-wheeler skills from a young age. The lineup consists of the the CAKE Ready, a 12” balance bike, the CAKE Steady, a 16” single speed pedal bike, and the CAKE Go, a fully electric pint-sized electric dirt bike.
BICYCLES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
RideApart

2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 First Ride Review

The designers of the all-new 2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 didn’t have to look very far to find inspiration. Above all, the company says, the 1948 G2 350 Bullet had the greatest pull on the hearts and minds of the drafters and clay-carvers in the modern era—and it shows.
SAVANNAH, GA
Tree Hugger

Tern’s New Quick Haul Is Another Serious Contender for the Future of Urban E-Bikes

“Do NOT ride on Hillandale. Here’s my route. Arleigh Greenwald (aka @bikeshopgirl on Twitter) sent me the DM above as I was heading to her house to test out the new Quick Haul e-bike from Tern Bicycles. (She now serves as North American Marketing and PR Manager for Tern.) True to form, she was thinking about the practicalities of biking as transportation: which route would be more pleasant, which one would get me there alive, and how we can all make each others’ rides just a little more practical.
BICYCLES

Comments / 0

Community Policy