Few athletes who have played in Albany have performed better, for longer, than "Touchdown" Eddie Brown. Brown played his entire arena football career with the Firebirds organization, from 1994 through 2003. He played with the team while it was in Albany until 2001, and then played his final two seasons with the team in Indiana. Brown is an AFL Hall-of-Famer, ranking in the Top 10 in AFL history in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

ALBANY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO