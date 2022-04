The folks at the Vikings Territory Breakdown podcast have you covered. Mark Craig from the Star Tribune and Joe Oberle from VikingsTerritory discuss the players returning to TCO Performance Center and look ahead to the Draft. They will break down the Vikings’ roster needs and try to predict whom general manager Kwesi Adolfo-Mensah will select with his first draft in his new position. Can we expect more collaboration than has been reported the last regime was experiencing in the final years at the helm of the Vikings Ship? We can only hope.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO