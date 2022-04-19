Marion County Commissioners add new tax proposal to 2022 ballot

Rice County will continue to use staff to count absentee ballots. But this election season, it also will try to hire temporary staff invited from four political parties and will allow the public to watch ballot counting on a live video feed. The changes come after some community members questioned the integrity of the last election. Rice County commissioners unanimously approved the plan Tuesday after several commissioners said they trust the process. ...

RICE COUNTY, MN ・ 29 DAYS AGO