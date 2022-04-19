ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Marion County Commissioners add new tax proposal to 2022 ballot

By WCJB Staff
WCJB
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioners added a tax renewal proposal to the upcoming 2022 ballot on November 8....

www.wcjb.com

Comments / 7

Queen Bitch
1d ago

ol ronny boy giving tax dollars away buying votes so now the tax hikes start first school then property an then a state tax like NY or California an where are those fiscal consertive Republicans oh thy benefiting from ol ronny boys spending spree

Reply(2)
2
Pat Ferrell Michener
1d ago

in this economy it's a wrong move, people, especially seniors, are stretched thin. homeowners insurance is becoming unaffordable too.

Reply
2
