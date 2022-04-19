Marion County Commissioners add new tax proposal to 2022 ballot
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioners added a tax renewal proposal to the upcoming 2022 ballot on November 8....www.wcjb.com
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioners added a tax renewal proposal to the upcoming 2022 ballot on November 8....www.wcjb.com
ol ronny boy giving tax dollars away buying votes so now the tax hikes start first school then property an then a state tax like NY or California an where are those fiscal consertive Republicans oh thy benefiting from ol ronny boys spending spree
in this economy it's a wrong move, people, especially seniors, are stretched thin. homeowners insurance is becoming unaffordable too.
Comments / 7