OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been a whirlwind of a four years for the very first Bonnie’s men’s lacrosse freshman class. From starting their collegiate careers 0-19, those 20 guys that started the program are now seniors, and have led St. Bonaventure to an 8-3 season this year, they’re sitting at the top of the […]

OLEAN, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO