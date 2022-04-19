Jake Fraley sitting on Tuesday for Cincinnati

Manny Machado entered the 2022 season ready to go. After the disappointing way the San Diego Padres finished 2021, they needed to come out hot this April. The Friars have done just that as they're off to a 9-5 start with a plus-18 run differential despite being without Fernando Tatis Jr. And it's Machado who has led the charge.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO