Jake Fraley sitting on Tuesday for Cincinnati

Michael Conforto remains a free agent, but he has received interest from a surprising team. Fansided’s Robert Murray said on Tuesday’s episode of “The Baseball Insiders” podcast that he doesn’t think Conforto is close to signing with a team. Interestingly, Murray says the Long Island...
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the Miami Marlins. Knizner started the last three games for St. Louis while Yadier Molina dealt with some soreness. Molina is behind the plate and batting eighth on Tuesday.
The San Diego Padres listed Jose Azocar as their starting centerfielder for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Azocar will bat last in the rotation while taking over for Trent Grisham in centerfield as the veteran catches a breather. The rookie is batting .500 through his 4 plate appearances this...
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
The Reds announced they’ve placed infielders Jonathan India and Mike Moustakas on the 10-day injured list. India has a right hamstring strain, while Moustakas has a right biceps strain. In corresponding moves, Cincinnati recalled outfielder TJ Friedl and selected infielder JT Riddle from Triple-A Louisville. The Reds had a vacancy on the 40-man roster after placing outfielder Tyler Naquin on the COVID-19 IL last night.
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. Our models project Chirinos for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Margot is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. Our models project Margot for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Feast or Famine Guardians are dining well again. The Guardians, after being held to four runs in a three-game sweep by the Giants over the weekend, scored nine runs in the second inning Wednesday to beat the White Sox, 11-1, in the first game of a doubleheader.
Baltimore Orioles infielder/outfielder Chris Owings is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Owings is being replaced at second base by Rougned Odor versus Athletics starter Frankie Montas. In 10 plate appearances this season, Owings has a .300 OPS with 1 run.
Baltimore Orioles catcher Anthony Bemboom is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Bemboom is being replaced behind the plate by Robinson Chirinos versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 13 plate appearances this season, Bemboom has a .100 batting average with a .408 OPS.
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins is starting Monday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Mullins is getting the nod in center field while batting leadoff versus Athletics starter Frankie Montas. Our models project Mullins for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 11.0 FanDuel points.
With a throw and a swing, Jurickson Profar gave rookie MacKenzie Gore and the San Diego Padres all they needed to beat the staggering Cincinnati Reds. Profar threw out Joey Votto at home and then hit a two-run homer for the Padres, who won 6-0 Wednesday to hand the Reds their ninth straight loss and their longest skid in five years.
Manny Machado entered the 2022 season ready to go. After the disappointing way the San Diego Padres finished 2021, they needed to come out hot this April. The Friars have done just that as they're off to a 9-5 start with a plus-18 run differential despite being without Fernando Tatis Jr. And it's Machado who has led the charge.
New York Mets third baseman J.D. Davis is starting in Wednesday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Davis will man third after Eduardo Escobar was chosen as New York's designated hitter, Pete Alonso was named Wednesday's first baseman, and Dominic Smith was rested. Our models project Davis to score 8.3...
New York Mets first baseman / outfielder Dominic Smith is not starting in Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Smith will take a seat after Pete Alonso and Eduardo Escobar were announced as New York's starting first baseman and designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 12 batted balls this...
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Cavan Biggio is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Biggio will operate first after the Blue Jays announced Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as Wednesday's designated hitter and Zack Collins was sent to the bench. In a matchup against right-hander Nick Pivetta, our models...
