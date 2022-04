FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A fire that started in a commercial oven has been knocked down in Fairfield, said the Fairfield Fire Department. Crews arrived around 2 a.m. Saturday morning to a concrete building with large amounts of smoke coming from it on Fulton Drive in Fairfield. They found that the fire was contained to a large, 15 by 50-foot, commercial oven inside the building. Crews were able to successfully knock down the fire with no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

FAIRFIELD, CA ・ 25 DAYS AGO