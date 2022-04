According to Worldwildlife, bluefin tuna (Thunnus Thynnus) is the largest type of tuna that can live up to 40 years. These fast, predatory fish have sharp vision and usually feed on mackerel, herring, and eels. There are three distinct species of bluefin tuna: Atlantic, Pacific, and Southern. Out of the three, the Atlantic bluefin tuna is the largest and most endangered. It can be very expensive as well, so if you want to taste it, it's going to cost you. For perspective, at an auction held in Japan in 2019, a 612-pound bluefin tuna was sold for a whopping $3 million (via Business Insider).

ANIMALS ・ 26 DAYS AGO