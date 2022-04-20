Coronavirus Vaccine Clinics

Though COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to fall worldwide, medical experts and public health agencies continue to identify new variants of the virus. BA.2, a subvariant of omicron that experts believe is more contagious than the original BA.1, became dominant in the U.S. in late March. More recently, some people...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The newest coronavirus (COVID-19) variant — BA.2 — has made its presence known in the Northeast, and is now considered the dominant strain of the virus in the United States, but what do medical experts know about it?. Here’s a short list of...
The ever-ambitious Pfizer has declared its intentions to develop a COVID-19 vaccine that would be effective against all known novel coronavirus variants by the end of 2022. New variants of the COVID-19-causing virus have been emerging at an alarming rate. For instance, the new XE and BA.2 coronavirus have caused a lot of uncertainty and worry, as people struggle to grapple with their spread. And what the world ideally needs at a time like this is a vaccine that can battle all of these variants.
Now that children aged five and above are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines, parents are hesitant to subject them to the vaccination process for fear of the unknown consequences the biological preparations have on the young ones. Many are more afraid, thinking that the vaccines could get their kids sick of COVID-19 before they are afforded their promised protection.
American attitudes toward scientific expertise have become increasingly contentious in recent years. But many people across the political spectrum still place high levels of trust in their personal physicians. Correspondingly, both popular media and public health officials have encouraged physicians to serve as strong advocates for COVID-19 vaccination. At the...
A WARNING a Victorian disease could return due to Covid has been issued by health chiefs. Tuberculosis cases have been creeping up in recent years - rising seven per cent last year. The disease can be fatal if untreated, with an expert warning it "remains a serious public health issue...
NHS hospitals across the country have sent warnings over the spread of Norovirus as outbreaks increase and infections drive bed closures, adding to pressure already created by Covid.Within the last two weeks NHS trusts have sent a warning over the impact of Norovirus on hospitals as 403 beds were closed due to patients with symptoms of the virus. Southport and Ormskirk Hospital Foundation Trust warned the public last week to stay away from hospitals if they have Covid or upset stomachs as its staff were having to manage rising cases of Covid and norovirus related symptoms. According to a post...
Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
A fully vaccinated and boosted 31-year-old woman tested positive for Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 just 20 days after having Delta infection. Researchers in Spain provide details of a 31-year-old woman who contracted COVID-19 twice within three weeks, in a case report that will be presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal on April 23-26.
A 37-yr-old UK man with a weak immune system is reportedly the first in the world to be cured of COVID-19 with vaccination, after testing positive for the virus for about eight months, media reports said. Daily Mail reported that Ian Lester, from Wales, who has a rare genetic immunodeficiency,...
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine works in babies, toddlers and preschoolers the company announced Wednesday — and if regulators agree, it could mean a chance to finally start vaccinating the littlest kids by summer. Moderna said in the coming weeks it would ask regulators in the U.S. and Europe to...
Even as most eligible Americans have yet to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine boosters, Pfizer and Moderna have now asked the FDA to authorize yet another booster dose -- especially for elderly Americans, a group that tends to have weaker immune protection. Pfizer asked the FDA to authorize fourth doses...
The 37-year-old man, who has a rare genetic immunodeficiency, tested positive for COVID-19 for a period of 7 and a half months after he caught the Coronavirus. Health officials claim that he reportedly became the first person in the world to be cured of the virus by getting vaccinated. Health officials said that the 37-year-old patient wasn’t able to get vaccinated when immunocompromised people were invited to get the vaccine because he was still testing positive for the virus.
Public health officials, doctors and parents are racing to pinpoint the cause of dozens of cases of unexplained hepatitis among young children, first reported in the United Kingdom but now cropping up elsewhere. While the reason for the outbreak remains unknown, experts do not think it is directly caused by SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.
CHICAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is looking into vaccines as an option to protect poultry against deadly bird flu, the agency's chief veterinary officer said as the country faces its worst outbreak since 2015. Supporters say vaccines could help keep poultry alive, prevent financial losses...
Fact checked on April 15, 2022 by Rich Scherr, a journalist and fact-checker with more than three decades of experience. Biotechnology company Moderna is expanding its mRNA technology. The makers of the Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine are now working on two more vaccines: one to protect against SARS-CoV-2, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV); and another for the four endemic human coronaviruses, which can cause the common cold.
The U.S. could follow the trend of the United Kingdom and see a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. The chief medical adviser to President Biden said that though cases are still trending down across the U.S., some states are seeing a rise.
Dozens of cases of severe hepatitis from several countries are believed to be connected. Hepatitis has affected millions of people worldwide and is a common disease in the liver which may pose moderate to lethal health hazards. In a new article, public health investigators discover the mysterious origins of hepatitis...
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines for county residents at weekly vaccination clinics, with Wednesday walk-in clinics starting April 6. Following more than a year of holding vaccination clinics in locations throughout the county, the health department is transitioning to include the...
