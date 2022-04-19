ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miss Universe Australia Maria Thattil teases political run and says her critics have tried to 'reduce her to a model' despite her impressive education

By J. Peterson
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Maria Thattil shot to national prominence earlier this year as a cast member on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

And now the former Miss Universe Australia is thinking about entering the political arena in a bid to support marginalised communities.

'I've been thinking about it,' the 29-year-old told Now To Love. 'It's always been in the back of my mind. Maybe in the future, it's something I want to do.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JFW4l_0fE69Y5z00
Ambitious: Maria Thattil is considering launching a political career in the future

The brunette beauty also admitted her pageant career has often led to her being pigeonholed as nothing more than a model, despite her impressive education.

'Because I chose to do Miss Universe, there were remarks that I was being reduced to model,' she said.

'I was a tertiary-educated HR worker who was nominated for scholarship. The academic merit, the work ethic and things people are going to want to discredit all the time,' she continued.

'It was just important to stay rooted in who I am and what I've achieved. No matter what people say, they can't take it away. I let my work speak for itself.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XG3f3_0fE69Y5z00
Stereotypes: The brunette beauty also admitted her pageant career has led to her being pigeonholed as nothing more than a model, despite her impressive education

Maria has degrees in Psychology and Management, graduated with first-class in honours, and received a nomination for a scholarship to Harvard.

She's very passionate and outspoken on progressive issues, and previously defended political correctness during a morning TV segment.

The star sparred with 2GB radio host Ben Fordham on Talking Honey last month, arguing political correctness is 'important' because it helps marginalised groups feel more included in society.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eNs0g_0fE69Y5z00
Opinions: Maria sparred with 2GB radio host Ben Fordham on Talking Honey last month during a segment on political correctness 

Thattil, who is bisexual and of South Asian descent, said: 'We're talking about languages and practices that make people feel seen, feel included, and if you can make those changes to accommodate people, I think you should.'

She also said people who don't want to change their language to adhere to politically correct standards have a 'real privilege' because they're not likely to ever be offended like marginalised groups are.

Thattil has been outspoken about promoting diversity in the media, and recently partnered with Olay, Mardi Gras and Minus18 to destigmatise LGBTQIA+ issues and support those dealing with low self-acceptance after coming out as bisexual.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gaGE4_0fE69Y5z00
Inclusive: Maria said people who don't want to change their language to adhere to politically correct standards have a 'real privilege' because they're not likely to ever be offended like marginalised groups are

Conservative commentator Fordham, 45, had a slightly different take on the situation, saying it's possible to be respectful without policing language.

'I don't want to walk around on eggshells,' he said.

'I want to be safe in the knowledge that I treat people well, I respect people and I don't really want people second guessing whether I'm "evil" in some way just because I don't spend too much time thinking about political correctness,' he added.

'Most people are very decent people and they go looking out for people, and if they see racism or if they experience sexism, they speak up and do something about it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSU8v_0fE69Y5z00
Fame: The former Miss Universe Australia shot to national prominence earlier this year as a cast member on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

