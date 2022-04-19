ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

‘I’ve noticed confusion’: Rochester airport travelers react to no more mask mandate

By Eriketa Cost
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iml3D_0fE69WKX00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Walking into an airport or bus station, you now have the option to wear a mask or not. Some travelers at the Greater Rochester International Airport have mixed feelings about this change.

At this point – most major airlines have dropped the masking requirement.

One father-daughter duo reunited at the Rochester airport Tuesday morning. Both say the news has been a bit of an adjustment.

“I like seeing people’s faces,” said Rodney Malone, who decided to go maskless. “I noticed confusion when I picked her up.”

“Our flight attendant was even like, ‘The mandate has been lifted, I’m not going to tell you you have to wear it,’” said Peri Malone.

The two say they noticed many employees were still wearing masks, and a good amount of travelers weren’t, causing some confusion.

Signs were still up in most airports, instructing you to wear a mask.

Madison Scott of Rochester says the feel of walking around an airport is different than the actual plane. She feels comfortable without a mask inside the airport, but not in the air.

“It’s so closed quarters and you’re on there for so long,” said Scott.

Kim and Tony Parella want to keep there mask-on in most settings, at least for now.

“Seems a little too soon for me, I get it but im not ready,” said Kim.

“Being in that confined area I feel a little better wearing it,” said Tim.

So how long will it last?

The Biden Administration says they’re disappointed in the move, and may appeal.

In the meantime, it’s up to you.

“Most of the people are saying they’re just happy they have a choice now, be considerate of others,” she said.

Uber and Lyft have also dropped masking requirements, following the court ruling.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Do you need a second booster shot? An epidemiologist scoured the latest research and has some answers

After reviewing the mounting body of research on how the immune system shifts over time following each dose, it is clear that another booster for vulnerable populations has meaningful benefit with very little risk.The FDA’s authorization provides the option of a second booster shot for vulnerable populations, but the agency stopped short of making it a broad recommendation.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
Rochester, NY
Health
City
Rochester, NY
NBC Chicago

Airplane Mask Mandate: When the Requirement Expires and What to Know Before Traveling

With a busy spring break season underway, travelers are asking about the nationwide public transportation mask mandate before departing on their getaways. Citing a recommendation federal health officials, the Transportation Security Administration announced the extension of its mask requirement on public transportation through April 18. Under the mandate, face coverings...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masking#Maskless#The Biden Administration
WKBW-TV

"Super Flea" returns after 8 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
BUFFALO, NY
BGR.com

Major salad dressing recall: Check your fridge for this Whole Foods salad dressing

People who suffer from allergies and other sensitivities to certain food ingredients should be on the lookout for a new salad dressing recall from Whole Foods. A popular Caesar dressing sold at Whole Foods contains two things that do not appear on the list of ingredients. These are soy and wheat, and they could lead to life-threatening reactions in people suffering from allergies or wheat-related illnesses.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Public Health
realitytitbit.com

Deadliest Catch crew tragedies - hotel room discovery to sudden heart attack

The famous Discovery Channel show ‘Deadliest Catch’ shows the crew embark on a once-in-a-lifetime experience investigating the dangers and discomforts of what lies underneath the deep sea. As fans have followed the series over the past few years, some cast members have sadly passed away. Although they may...
ACCIDENTS
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy