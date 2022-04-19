ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instantly match any hue with a paint color for your home using this handheld gadget

Whether it's a hike alongside a gorgeous bed of flowers or a unique hue on the bricks that adorn the house down the street from you, there are all kinds of stunning colors that happen to catch your eye throughout the course of a day. But if you ever try to match any of these shades when painting your own home or an art project, it's nearly impossible to find what you saw from memory or even a picture.

Believe it or not, there's a system that matches exact colors for you through your phone, and it'll change the way you pick paint colors. Meet the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 . Brilliantly built to serve creative eyes like yours, this handheld gadget can identify any hue with a simple scan and give you the exact paint color that matches it best. It's on sale for just $73.95 (reg. $99), which is an extra $10 discount that comes by entering code SPRING10.

Compatible with both iOS 8.0 or later and Android 4.4 and later, the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 is one of the most helpful tools for artists, designers, DIYers, and beyond. Having the ability to instantly match hues with more than 100,000 brand name paint colors from popular brands like Benjamin Moore, Dulux, Farrow & Ball, and Sherwin Williams makes completing projects infinitely easier, as its accompanying app lets you save colors, send them to friends via social media or email, and more.

Unlike taking a picture of a color with a simple camera phone, this sensor uses advanced technology that blocks out any ambient light, using its own calibrated light source to accurately identify colors in their purest form. And since the sensor runs on a Bluetooth connection, you can use it whenever inspiration strikes. Plus, it's built to withstand a little rough and tumble and is incredibly durable.

Rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers, the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 is incredibly easy to use and incorporate in your everyday projects. And based on its 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon with nearly 700 reviews, this thing is the real deal.

Get the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 for just $73.95 down from $99 when you use the code SPRING10 at check-out during the Spring Refresh Sale.

Audacy may earn commission for products purchased via affiliate links. Prices subject to change.

