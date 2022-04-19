ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBA Twitter outraged at Marcus Smart winning DPOY: ‘It’s egregious’

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRGky_0fE69UZ500

It’s been a long time coming for Marcus Smart, who the NBA finally recognized as its Defensive Player of the Year on Monday, beating out finalists Mikal Bridges and three-time winner Rudy Gobert for top billing. Smart is only the second Celtic to receive DPOY honors, following Kevin Garnett in 2008. He’s also the first guard to claim the award since Hall-of-Famer Gary Payton in 1996.

Consistent with the fleeting nature of all accomplishments in the Twitter age, Smart’s coronation was met with much resistance, facing criticism from online trolls who argued the 28-year-old wasn’t even the best defender on his team this season.

Others, including Tom Haberstroh of Meadowlark Media, dismissed Smart’s DPOY candidacy largely on the basis of his height, insisting the award should be reserved exclusively for rim protectors.

That conveniently shortsighted analysis illustrates the inherent biases associated with the award (it took the better part of three decades for a backcourt player to finally get his due) and the antiquated belief a player Smart’s size (6’4”/220) can’t be just as dominant as interior disruptors like Gobert and Bam Adebayo. Smart may not have as strong a statistical case as Gobert, who led the NBA in rebounds per game (14.7) while also finishing third in blocks (2.1), but anyone who’s watched him can acknowledge his value to the Celtics, both as a playmaker and the de facto quarterback of what many would consider the best defense in all of basketball. For instance, of the 12 buckets made by Kyrie Irving in Sunday’s playoff opener, only one came against Smart.

Teammate Robert Williams appeared to be trending toward DPOY status until he suffered a torn meniscus, costing him the final seven games of the regular season. Time Lord, however, would refute that narrative, owing his improved defensive play this season to Smart’s mentorship.

Smart is a polarizing player, both because he plays for the hated Celtics (Lord knows the sports world has grown weary of Boston’s success after two decades of nonstop duck boat parades) and because of his rugged style of play, often getting away with cheap shots and embellishing calls, particularly offensive fouls (he took a team-high 16 charges during the regular season). But the notion that he’s not a worthy Defensive Player of the Year is misguided, bordering on delusional. Smart’s impact may not always show up on the stat sheet, but he’s as determined and versatile a defender as you’ll find in the NBA, taking momentum into his own hands with hustle plays like this.

You don’t have to like Smart—in fact, most of the league doesn’t (eight years of shameless flopping will do that to a player’s reputation). But if you don’t think Smart is a difference-maker, you haven’t been watching the Celtics this year.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Respond To Tracy McGrady Saying Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Are More Skilled Players Than Them: “I See No Lie Told! They Are 2 Of The Most Skilled Players Of All Time."

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are considered two of the most skilled players in the history of the NBA. Both players are incredible with the ball in their hands and can do things most players couldn't dream of. Tracy McGrady recently said that Irving and Durant are two of the most skilled teammates in NBA history, even more so than LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. And LeBron and D-Wade seem to agree.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

When Kobe Bryant Was Asked If He Would've Kept Shaquille O'Neal In The Middle Of Their Beef: "I Would Have. Shaq Said This Is A Business And Had To Do What's Best For Him And His Family."

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal were a terrific tandem on the court, but things weren't as harmonious when they weren't sharing touches. Their different personalities made things hard for these two players, who started off as good teammates and ended up beefing a couple of years later, which ultimately forced the Lakers to trade Shaquille O'Neal in 2004.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Kevin Garnett
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Gary Payton
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Marcus Smart
Distractify

Why Do the Celtics Have "24" on Their Jerseys? Details

With the 2022 NBA Playoffs underway, the Boston Celtics are prepared to test their mettle throughout the event. The green and white clad basketball players face off against the Brooklyn Nets in their efforts to take home glory. But their traditional jerseys feature a subtle tribute to a legendary player....
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Dpoy#Jrueburneracct#Issaburrna#Ashhankashif
FOX Sports

Kevin Durant speaks on Celtics fans hostility towards Nets' Kyrie Irving ' NBA ' SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Brooklyn Nets are set to battle the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the 1st round of the eastern conference playoffs. Kyrie Irving faced a vicious Boston crowd during game 1 and was subsequently fined 50k for his antics. Nets star Kevin Durant came to the defense of Irving in the build up to Wednesday game 2. Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho are joined by Ric Bucher to discuss Nets-Celtics game 2.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Kyrie Irving heaps praise on Celtics: 'Their window is now'

Kyrie Irving's relationship with Boston Celtics fans may be beyond repair, but the ex-C's guard still has plenty of respect for his former teammates. The Celtics are up 2-0 in the first-round playoff series following Wednesday night's thrilling 114-107 win in Game 2. In his postgame press conference, Irving shared his thoughts on Boston's success.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Got Stuck In Traffic And Missed The Start Of Inside The NBA On TNT: “You’re The Only Dummy That Didn’t Know There Was Going To Be Traffic."

Inside The NBA on TNT is without a doubt the funniest basketball analysis show in the world today. While there are several shows dedicated to analyzing and commenting on the NBA, Inside The NBA is able to bring a degree of entertainment value and the natural camaraderie among the crew makes the show one of the best on air. And last night, unforeseen circumstances made for a hilarious situation to start the show.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

DeMar DeRozan Responds To Charles Barkley Asking Him To Teach Young NBA Players To Not Rely On Three Pointers: “I Hope They’re Watching. I’m Trying To Master It. I’m Trying To Keep The 2-Pointer Alive.”

DeMar DeRozan has found a new lease on life in the NBA this last season. DeRozan had spent 3 seasons in San Antonio, where his career stalled, as he wasn't surrounded by All-Star and championship-caliber talent. While DeRozan was playing well, his play has gotten better playing with some great players since joining the Chicago Bulls. And last night, he had an incredible performance to help win Game 2.
NBA
Audacy

Audacy

56K+
Followers
55K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy