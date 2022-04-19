ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weeknd Highest Paid in Coachella History

By Holly Haze
 1 day ago

Source: Dania Maxwell / Getty

For The Weeknd, it paid to replace Kanye West at Coachella.  Before dropping out, Kanye reportedly was getting $8.5 million. It’s now being reported that The Weeknd got the bag and is now the highest-paid artist in Coachella history.  Kanye hasn’t explained exactly why he dropped out, but it’s safe to say that The Weeknd can give you 8.5 million reasons why he’s happy he did.

The popular music festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021, so people were excited for the event to return.

Did you get to catch The Weeknd’s Coachella performance? Have you ever gone to Coachella? Who was your favorite performer if you did go?

