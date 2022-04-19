ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 18:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 01:18:00 SST Expires: 2022-03-26 01:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD ADVISORY CANCELLED Rainfall have diminished across the territory in the past half hour. However, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for American Samoa. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 1230 VAVEAO ASO TOANA`I MATI 26 2022 ...UA FAAMUTAINA LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA Ua faaitiitia timuga i luga o le atunu`u.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, as they can be deadly in such conditions. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of 4 to 6 feet with local sets to 7 feet. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Coast and Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...From this afternoon through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rough surf with mixed west to northwest swell and southerly wind waves today.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult...particularly across the higher terrain. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible this morning across the higher terrain.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 16:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility, especially near Red Lake dry lake bed.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 03:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents, elevated seas and surf, and tides 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island, and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Minor coastal flooding is possible at the lowest and more susceptible roadways around times of high tide.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 03:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; Upper St. Bernard COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 03:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected with tide levels around 1 to 2 feet above normal. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Upper St. Bernard, Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard and Southeast St. Tammany Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Stewart by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Stewart A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Stewart County through 415 AM CDT At 339 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles north of Paris Landing State Park, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Big Rock, Land Between The Lakes and Indian Mound. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
STEWART COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A beach hazards statement for elevated surf means that waves will be high enough to cause danger to inexperienced swimmers in the water. Elevated surf also frequently results in strong rip currents which can drag people away from the shore and possibly result in drowning. Always swim near a lifeguard. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM EARLY FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Surf 3 to 6 feet with occasional sets 7 to 8 feet expected. Strong rip currents. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...From early Friday through Saturday evening.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Billings, Bowman, Divide, Golden Valley, McKenzie, Slope by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Billings; Bowman; Divide; Golden Valley; McKenzie; Slope; Williams WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow, blowing snow, and freezing rain possible. Total snow accumulations between 9 and 15 inches and ice accumulations around a few hundredths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Far western North Dakota. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Heavy falling snow and widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near whiteout conditions will be possible at times.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains West and Bighorn Mountains Southeast. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Jackson DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Globe, Miami, Mazatzal Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Globe, Miami; Mazatzal Mountains; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; San Carlos; Southeast Gila County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami and Southeast Gila County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Butte, Harding by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-21 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Butte; Harding WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Harding County and Butte County. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 21:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Poinsett FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of East Arkansas, including the following counties, Crittenden, Cross and Poinsett. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 455 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wynne, Marked Tree, Earle, Harrisburg, Parkin, Tyronza, Cherry Valley, Hickory Ridge, Waldenburg, Vanndale, Fisher, Bay Village, Birdeye, Wiley Crossing, Mersman, Monterey, Colton, Stewart, Weona Junction and Supply. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Gaines by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Gaines RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ TODAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 11% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND ADJACENT AREAS OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT/12 PM MDT TO 10 PM CDT/9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO SOUTH TO THE PRESIDIO VALLEY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR GAINES COUNTY * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines. * TIMING...From 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ today. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
GAINES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Beartooth Foothills, Red Lodge Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Red Lodge Foothills. * WHEN...From Friday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult as roads become snow packed and visibility is dramatically reduced. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heavy, wet snow will be hazardous to young livestock.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crittenden, Cross by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of East Arkansas, including the following counties, Crittenden, Cross and Poinsett. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 455 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wynne, Marked Tree, Earle, Harrisburg, Parkin, Tyronza, Cherry Valley, Hickory Ridge, Waldenburg, Vanndale, Fisher, Bay Village, Birdeye, Wiley Crossing, Mersman, Monterey, Colton, Stewart, Weona Junction and Supply. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR

