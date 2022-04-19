Hiker found dead on Appalachian Trail identified by GBI

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the hiker who was found dead on the Appalachian Trail as Stephen Lucas Ryan.

41-year-old Ryan and his belongings were located on Jan. 21 off of the Benton Mackaye Trail in Fannin County, Georgia.

Thermal-FR fleece

Keen hiking boots, size 10.5

Champion fleece

Uline skull cap

Small folding shovel

The identification was made possible from work by the FBI, GBI Crime Lab and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. The GBI thanks those who shared information regarding the unidentified hiker.

