Hiker found dead on Appalachian Trail identified by GBI
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the hiker who was found dead on the Appalachian Trail as Stephen Lucas Ryan.
41-year-old Ryan and his belongings were located on Jan. 21 off of the Benton Mackaye Trail in Fannin County, Georgia.Unidentified hiker found dead on Appalachian Trail in Georgia
The identification was made possible from work by the FBI, GBI Crime Lab and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. The GBI thanks those who shared information regarding the unidentified hiker.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 0