Hiker found dead on Appalachian Trail identified by GBI

By Lexi O'Haver
WJHL
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the hiker who was found dead on the Appalachian Trail as Stephen Lucas Ryan.

41-year-old Ryan and his belongings were located on Jan. 21 off of the Benton Mackaye Trail in Fannin County, Georgia.

Unidentified hiker found dead on Appalachian Trail in Georgia
  • Courtesy of NPS Investigative Services Branch
    Thermal-FR fleece
    Keen hiking boots, size 10.5
    Champion fleece
    Uline skull cap
    Small folding shovel
    Small folding shovel

The identification was made possible from work by the FBI, GBI Crime Lab and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. The GBI thanks those who shared information regarding the unidentified hiker.

