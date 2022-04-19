Black Bride Goes Viral For Stunning $47 Wedding Dress & $500 Wedding

Photo: Getty Images

A Black Los Angeles couple has broken the internet after sharing that they tied the knot with a $500 budget, Good Morning America reports.

Los Angeles native Kiara Brokenbrough recently stunted in a $47 wedding dress as she and her husband Joel Brokenbrough exchanged vows. The couple stuck to their $500 maximum, which is significantly below the national average cost of a wedding at $30,000, according to The Knot .

"Our goal was to just be as minimal as possible," Kiara told Good Morning America. "And to spend the least amount of money as possible."

Their goal was to start their marriage debt-free so the pair kept the wedding budget-friendly. One of the keys to the success of their mission: Kiara finding a dress for $47 on the popular clothing site Shein.

Kiara became a TikTok sensation overnight after sharing a video of her dress-shopping journey.

"I didn't want to spend a lot of money on a dress because I had the mindset I'm gonna wear this one time for a few hours," the bride said.

The Brokenbroughs were able to cut more costs with the help of their family and friends. The couple was gifted flowers and a runner from her supportive loved ones, and guests paid for their own food and drinks at the reception, GMA reports.

"You have a wedding, with witnesses there to witness you, vowing to your spouse, vowing to God that you guys are going to stay together for life," Kiara said. "And then you celebrate with food, drinks, and dance. And that's exactly what we did."

Kiara said one of her biggest tips is to find a free, pretty location to wed, so you don't spend money on decorations. She noted that the most important thing about the wedding is the marriage.

