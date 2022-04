To many, it comes as no surprise that the Winnipeg Jets were all but eliminated from the NHL postseason on Tuesday. A 3-0 loss to the New York Rangers felt apropos considering no goals were scored by a team many believed would, one day, become one of the better offensive clubs in the NHL. After all, how could you deny a club that had Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler, Nikolaj Ehlers, Patrik Laine and others?

NHL ・ 18 HOURS AGO