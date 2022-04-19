ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden coming to Seattle for Earth Day clean energy speech

By Spencer Pauley
The Center Square
The Center Square
 1 day ago
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden is set to visit Seattle on Friday, Earth Day, to discuss the clean energy economy. This will be the first time President Biden has been in the Seattle area as the sitting-president. “On Earth Day, Friday, April 22, the President will...

The Center Square

