The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs are only two weeks away, and while they haven’t yet officially clinched a spot, the Edmonton Oilers are well on their way to a third consecutive postseason appearance. Hopes are high that Edmonton can go on a run this spring, at the very least win a round for the first time in five years, and perhaps reach the Western Conference Final for the first time since 2006.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO