ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Announces The Starr Foundation Program for Discovery Science

mskcc.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) today announced the establishment of The Starr Foundation Program for Discovery Science, a pioneering new initiative made possible by a generous $50 million gift from The Starr Foundation. The program will support the visionary work of scientists at the Sloan Kettering Institute (SKI), the research...

www.mskcc.org

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

3 recent discoveries at Yale Cancer Center

Here are three findings made by Yale Cancer Center scientists Becker's has covered since March 4:. 1. Researchers discovered "novel oncogenic gene fusions" in lung and pancreatic cancer, as well as sarcoma, the center said March 15. 2. Researchers discovered a method to "supercharge" cancer-fighting T-cells, which may improve and...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Cancer cells that spread to different sites in the body express varying levels of targetable proteins

Cancer cells initially confined to a single location in the body can eventually spread, or metastasize, to distant sites such as the bone, lung, liver and brain, where they take on new characteristics depending on the particular tissue environment. In a study published in Cancer Research, a team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), using single cell protein analysis, has revealed insights into these alterations that may help explain why certain therapies work against some metastasized cancers but not others. The findings may help clinicians tailor treatments to individual patients.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Charity#Msk
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
MedicalXpress

Treating diabetes without drugs? Novel non-pharmacologic treatments are on the horizon

A multi-institutional team including Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has demonstrated the ability to use ultrasound to stimulate specific neurometabolic pathways in the body to prevent or reverse the onset of type 2 diabetes in three different preclinical models. The team, which includes the lab of Raimund Herzog, MD, MHS, at YSM, reported its findings in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
SCIENCE
Fox 32 Chicago

100 people with rare cancers who attended same NJ high school demand answers

A single New Jersey man has uncovered a medical mystery apparently linking 100 people diagnosed with rare cancers to a Woodbridge high school. In 1999, when he was just 27, Al Lupiano was diagnosed with a "very rare" and abnormally large brain tumor for someone his age called Acoustic Neuroma (AN). Last summer, Lupiano's wife and now-deceased sister were diagnosed with rare forms of brain cancer on the same day. His wife was similarly diagnosed with an abnormally large AN tumor, and his sister was diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), which has an incident rate of 30 out of every 1 million people, Lupiano explained in a Facebook post that he has been updating since March 7.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
scitechdaily.com

Overgrowth of Key Brain Structure Identified in Babies Who Later Develop Autism

Research led by Mark Shen, PhD, Heather Hazlett , PhD, and Joseph Piven, MD, from UNC-Chapel Hill is the first to demonstrate overgrowth of the amygdala in the first year of life, before babies show most of the behavioral symptoms that later consolidate into a diagnosis of autism. This overgrowth may be unique to autism, as babies with fragile X syndrome show a different brain growth pattern.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Charities
Shropshire Star

New ‘killer’ immunotherapy shows promise in attacking hard-to-treat cancers

Trials show the drug redirects the body’s own natural killer immune cells to target tumour cells. A new “killer” immunotherapy treatment is showing early promise in attacking cancers that are hard to treat. Researchers at the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), London, and the Royal Marsden NHS...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Novel therapy could help people with asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis and cancer-related lung disease

A multicenter research team co-led by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center developed the first drug to treat the uncontrolled secretion of mucins in the airways, which causes potentially life-threatening symptoms in millions of Americans with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis (CF), as well as lung disease resulting from cancer and cancer treatment. The study was published today in Nature.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WOLF

Geisinger Cancer Center expansion

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center is opening a new Cancer Center in Wilkes-Barre. The Frank M. and Dorothea Henry Cancer Center will begin taking patients starting next week. Geisinger says this four-story expansion combines leading-edge cancer treatments, compassionate and skilled doctors, and the latest...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
MedicalXpress

Predicting response to adoptive cell therapies in cancer

Immunotherapy has changed the way oncology patients are treated. Immunotherapy approaches, including the use of immunomodulatory agents to enhance anti-cancer responses and the recent development of adoptive cell therapies have improved patients' survival rates and reduced the risk of recurrence for many cancer types. However, many patients do not respond...
CANCER
richmondobserver

Sandhills Center announces April Family Support Program webinars

WEST END — The Family Support and Community Collaboration Programs are funded by Sandhills Center and conducted through a contract with North Carolina Families United. The programs support families of children with emotional, learning, and behavioral challenges. April 14: Parents, Foster Parents and Caregivers Support Group meeting will be...
WEST END, NC
Nature.com

Engineered cellular immunotherapies in cancer and beyond

This year marks the tenth anniversary of cell therapy with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-modified T cells for refractory leukemia. The widespread commercial approval of genetically engineered T cells for a variety of blood cancers offers hope for patients with other types of cancer, and the convergence of human genome engineering and cell therapy technology holds great potential for generation of a new class of cellular therapeutics. In this Review, we discuss the goals of cellular immunotherapy in cancer, key challenges facing the field and exciting strategies that are emerging to overcome these obstacles. Finally, we outline how developments in the cancer field are paving the way for cellular immunotherapeutics in other diseases.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Mechanisms of Long Term Memory Revealed by Molecular Discovery

A University of Iowa neuroscience research team has identified a fundamental biochemical mechanism underlying memory storage and has linked this mechanism to cognitive deficits in mouse models of Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias. While working to understand how memories are formed and stored in the brain, the team identified...
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

Understanding Isolation Units Key to Early Cancer Research

The simple act of touch is very valuable in medical care. There is more to cancer care than following the science. Doctors called "Cancer Cowboys" made early strides in cancer research. In the mid-1960s, Dr. James Holland built germ-free units, the so-called “Life Islands,” at the Roswell Park Cancer Center...
BUFFALO, NY
technologynetworks.com

New Advances in Cancer Drug Discovery

Cancer encompasses a large group of complex multifactorial diseases, which are characterized by the rapid and uncontrollable proliferation of abnormal cells. Although much progress has been made in recent decades, cancer remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million lives lost in 2020. As a result, scientists are continuing to look for more effective treatment strategies.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Artificial intelligence helps physicians better assess the effectiveness of bladder cancer treatment

In a small but multi-institutional study, an artificial intelligence-based system improved providers' assessments of whether patients with bladder cancer had complete response to chemotherapy before a radical cystectomy (bladder removal surgery). Yet the researchers caution that AI isn't a replacement for human expertise and that their tool shouldn't be used...
CANCER
Nature.com

Therapeutic efficacy of the novel SHP2 degrader SHP2-D26, alone or in combination, against lung cancer is associated with modulation of p70S6K/S6, Bim and Mcl-1

SHP2, a protein tyrosine phosphatase, plays a critical role in fully activating oncogenic signaling pathways such as Ras/MAPK downstream of cell surface tyrosine receptors (e.g., EGFR), which are often activated in human cancers, and thus has emerged as an attractive cancer therapeutic target. This study focused on evaluating the therapeutic potential of the novel SHP2 degrader, SHP2-D26 (D26), either alone or in combination, against non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cells. While all tested NSCLC cell lines responded to D26 with IC50s of < 8 Î¼M, a few cell lines (4/14) were much more sensitive than others with IC50s of â‰¤"‰4 Î¼M. There was no clear association between basal levels of SHP2 and cell sensitivities to D26. Moreover, D26 rapidly and potently decreased SHP2 levels in different NSCLC cell lines in a sustained way regardless of cell sensitivities to D26, suggesting that additional factors may impact cell response to D26. We noted that suppression of p70S6K/S6, but not ERK1/2, was associated with cell responses to D26. In the sensitive cell lines, D26 effectively increased Bim levels while decreasing Mcl-1 levels accompanied with the induction of apoptosis. When combined with the third generation EGFR inhibitor, osimertinib (AZD9291), synergistic effects on decreasing the survival of different osimertinib-resistant cell lines were observed with enhanced induction of apoptosis. Although D26 alone exerted moderate inhibition of the growth of NSCLC xenografts, the combination of osimertinib and D26 effectively inhibited the growth of osimertinib-resistant xenografts, suggesting promising efficacy in overcoming acquired resistance to osimertinib.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Team Tests Novel Therapy Designed To Treat Metastasis in Pancreatic Cancer

Researchers at the University of Oklahoma are testing an experimental treatment for metastatic cancer focusing on pancreatic cancer. Metastasis, the condition when cancer cells spread beyond the original tumor, is the “worst enemy” of cancer patients, said Wei R. Chen, Ph.D., the Stephenson Chair and Professor of Biomedical Engineering in the Gallogly College of Engineering.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy