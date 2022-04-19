ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL disapproves initial Geno Smith contract with Seahawks

By Zac Wassink
 1 day ago
Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) jogs to the locker room following a 23-13 loss against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted last month that he wanted to re-sign backup quarterback Geno Smith, who filled in last fall when Russell Wilson was sidelined with an injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand.

The Seahawks have since traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos and were reportedly on track to put pen to paper on a deal with Smith. However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday afternoon that the NFL disapproved Smith's initial new contract with the Seahawks:

According to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, Smith's contract will only become official once the league office approves it, and it's unknown what issue caused the NFL's reaction. As of now, 2019 second-round pick Drew Lock and 2020 fourth-round selection Jacob Eason are still the only quarterbacks on Seattle's active roster ahead of the draft that begins on April 28.

It's believed the Seahawks re-signing Smith doesn't necessarily remove them from conversations regarding former Cleveland Browns starter Baker Mayfield, who is looking for a new football home after his employer landed Deshaun Watson via a trade with the Houston Texans last month. Mayfield is owed a fully guaranteed salary of $18.8M, and it is thought Cleveland may have to cover some of that cash to find a buyer for Mayfield this spring or summer.

Smith, meanwhile, completed 65 of 95 passes for 702 yards with five touchdowns and one interception last season. If Seattle doesn't acquire Mayfield or a first-round talent in this year's draft, Smith could be given the opportunity to win the Seahawks' starting job in training camp and the preseason.

