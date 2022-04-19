Young man can’t speak, walk or take care of himself because doctors took his headache and sensitivity to noise symptoms for granted, even though he’d had a serious stroke and barely survived, girlfriend speaks out

The toddler who has been at the center of a years-long legal battle to keep her alive, has been discharged from the hospital where she has spent her entire life. The baby was born prematurely with lung and heart issues that required her to be connected to machines to survive. Doctors determined their continued intervention would cause unnecessary suffering and sought to end care. The baby’s mother has fought a court battle to keep doctors from removing her from life-sustaining treatment. And now, her daughter has improved enough that she was released from the hospital and will now be cared for at home.

