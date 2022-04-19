ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young man can’t speak, walk or take care of himself because doctors took his headache and sensitivity to noise symptoms for granted, even though he’d had a serious stroke and barely survived, girlfriend speaks out

By Nadia Ferr
 1 day ago
A young man’s life completely changed and he is now unable to speak, walk or take care of himself after he’d had a serious stroke and barely survived in April last year. Speaking to Insider a year after the incident, the girlfriend who brought him to the hospital blames doctors because...

Wanda Lou Bosworth
1d ago

I hope he sued whoever was involved in his terrible ordeal. I’m so sorry this happened to him, his family, and his girlfriend. Good Luck My Prayers Are With This Gentleman And His Family 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

JAF 20
1d ago

Its sad that so often young adults who go for help from some doctors and are sent home without getting adequate care or diagnosis. It happened in my family, my brother had a severe TBI and was sent home with muscle relaxers. It took 10yrs and a second stroke for him to finally get a diagnosis. Too late to help him though. He has severe brain damage. He went from a intelligent musician to someone I don't even recognize.

guest moe
1d ago

I’m not sure if this is a normal amount of young people having heart issues, blood clots and strokes or if they are just writing more articles about it to bring awareness to people. Strange everyday there’s several articles about things happening to young people. It’s concerning!

