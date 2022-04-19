ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bill Burr will be first comedian to perform at Fenway Park

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03BQJw_0fE65CUj00
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 06: Bill Burr attends Through That F-in' Wall: An Evening With Bill Burr's "F Is For Family" at The Paley Center for Media on November 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

BOSTON — Comedian Bill Burr is coming to Fenway Park this summer.

The Massachusetts native will be the first stand-up comic to perform at the legendary ballpark in its 110-year history.

Burr announced the Aug. 21 show as part of his “Bill Burr (Slight Return)” tour. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m.

In addition to comedy, Burr is an actor and writer, appearing in “The King of Staten Island,” “The Mandalorian” and “Breaking Bad,” and co-creating and starring in the Netflix animated series “F is for Family.” He also hosts the popular “Monday Morning Podcast.”

Burr received a Grammy nomination in 2019 for his sixth comedy special, “Bill Burr: Paper Tiger.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Sebastian Maniscalco Becomes First Stand-Up Comedian to Gift NFTs to Showgoers

The observational comedian’s complimentary NFTs (nonfungible tokens), designed by his wife, Lana Gomez, are uniquely designed for each show. The gold-shaded NFTs, minted by Ticketmaster, feature each ticketholder’s individual section, row and seat. Owners of the NFTs will get exclusive access to future Maniscalco offers and events. More...
TV SHOWS
WKBW-TV

"Super Flea" returns after 8 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
BUFFALO, NY
extratv

'Seinfeld,' 'Sopranos' Actress Rae Allen Dies at 95

Veteran actress Rae Allen, who was in the original Broadway production of "Damn Yankees," died Wednesday at 95. Allen's rep confirmed to THR that she died in her sleep. In a statement, he said, “I had the pleasure of representing Rae Allen for over 20 years. She [was] one the most gifted actresses I have ever had the pleasure of working with. I will be forever grateful to have been a part of her incredible journey.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Deadline

Scoey Mitchell Dies: TV’s ‘Barefoot In The Park’ Actor, Comedian Was 92

Click here to read the full article. Scoey Mitchell, the comedian and actor whose busy television career in the 1970s including a co-starring role in a groundbreaking comedy series adaptation of Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park, died March 19 at a health care facility in Torrance, California. He was 92. His death was announced by his brother, the jazz pianist Billy Mitchell, who posted the news on Facebook. “He had a very successful and colorful career during 70s and 80s as an actor, writer and film director,” Billy Mitchell wrote. “He sacrificed much in the struggle to get blacks behind...
TORRANCE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Burr
The Hollywood Reporter

Top Cameo Star Gilbert Gottfried Leaves Behind 200 Hours of Content

Gilbert Gottfried, the perpetually wincing comedian who died Tuesday at 67 after a long battle with muscular dystrophy, left behind a deep archive of recorded material, most of it never seen.  The videos were not taken in the smoky comedy clubs where Gottfried honed his act, but rather in his own bathroom, made one minute at a time. More from The Hollywood ReporterBill Maher Remembers Gilbert Gottfried: "He Was the King of Too Soon"Gilbert Gottfried's 'Problem Child' Director Recalls Standing Up to Studio to Let Him Riff: "He's That Funny"Conan O'Brien, Jon Stewart, Kathy Griffin, More Remember Gilbert Gottfried: "A Softie on...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Barrie Youngfellow Dies: Star Of ’80s Sitcom ‘It’s A Living’ Was 75

Click here to read the full article. Barrie Youngfellow, who starred in the ’80s sitcom It’s a Living, died on Monday night, according to her family. She was 75. A cause of death was not disclosed. “[Barrie] was the best of friends and had many loyal ones. Loved a good story and a nice bottle,” the family wrote. “Had a great laugh that confirmed her sense of life. Even during her decline, she could shoot off a good one liner.” Youngfellow appeared in 120 episodes of It’s a Living between 1980 and 1989, with the series running on ABC for two seasons...
CELEBRITIES
MassLive.com

Don Orsillo says Boston Red Sox, NESN told him video tribute for Jerry Remy ‘would no longer be needed’ ahead of ceremony Wednesday

The list of luminaries on hand to honor late Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy during a pregame ceremony at Fenway Park on Wednesday was long. But there was one notable absence. Don Orsillo, who was Remy’s NESN broadcast partner from 2001 to 2015, was not present, either in person or virtually. Orsillo, who now calls games on TV for the Padres, was calling San Diego’s game against Cincinnati and couldn’t attend the ceremony. As it turns out, Orsillo was originally asked to record a video tribute for Remy, then told by the Red Sox and NESN that it would be no longer be needed. Orsillo shared the sequence of events on Twitter late Wednesday night.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fenway Park#Monday Morning Podcast#Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
TheWrap

Scoey Mitchell, Groundbreaking Black TV Comedian, Dies at 92￼

Scoey Mitchell, comedian and TV actor who was one of the first Black actors to take a leading role in a TV sitcom, died this past week at the age of 92. Mitchell starred in the short-lived 1970 ABC sitcom “Barefoot in the Park,” which was based on a Tony-winning 1963 Broadway play starring Robert Redford. With Black actors playing the newlywed couple at the center of the plot, “Barefoot in the Park” was the first sitcom since “Amos ‘n’ Andy” nearly 20 years prior to have a predominantly Black cast.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Gilbert Gottfried's Cause of Death Revealed by His Representative

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried died Tuesday from a heart abnormality, his representative told TMZ. Gottfried's family said the Aladdin star died after a "long illness." Gottfried, who was beloved for his hilarious jokes and shrill voice, was 67. Gottfried's rep, Glenn Schwartz, said he died from a heart abnormality called Ventricular...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Jerry Seinfeld And Jason Alexander Pay Tribute After Famous TV Mom Liz Sheridan Dies At 93

Liz Sheridan had a long entertainment career filled with many notable pivots. But it was her work as a TV actress on iconic shows like ALF and Seinfeld that endeared her to millions of television viewers. Her role as Jerry Seinfeld’s overprotective mother, Helen, on the latter series was arguably her most memorable role. With this, it would only make sense for her TV son to pay tribute to her after hearing of her death at age 93. And co-star Jason Alexander paid his respects as well.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Boston

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for many decades to build their fortune.
BOSTON, MA
Chris Young

3 Amazing Massachusetts Steakhouses

If you are looking for a steak that is properly cooked, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in Massachusetts that truly know what they are doing. No matter how you like your steak, we are sure you will find something for your tasting at any of these places. So if you live in Massachusetts or come here often, here are the steakhouses we recommend you to try next time you are in the area:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Eater

Aerosmith Frontman Steven Tyler Dined at the Barking Crab

Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Boston’s food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler dropped in for dinner at Fort Point’s popular waterfront stalwart, the Barking Crab restaurant, this week. The willowy rocker from the Boston-born band dined on seafood with his son and posed for photos with patrons and staff at the color-splashed seafood shack, according to Boston.com. (88 Sleeper Street, Boston)
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
90K+
Followers
101K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy