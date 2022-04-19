Bill Burr will be first comedian to perform at Fenway Park

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 06: Bill Burr attends Through That F-in' Wall: An Evening With Bill Burr's "F Is For Family" at The Paley Center for Media on November 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

BOSTON — Comedian Bill Burr is coming to Fenway Park this summer.

The Massachusetts native will be the first stand-up comic to perform at the legendary ballpark in its 110-year history.

Burr announced the Aug. 21 show as part of his “Bill Burr (Slight Return)” tour. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m.

In addition to comedy, Burr is an actor and writer, appearing in “The King of Staten Island,” “The Mandalorian” and “Breaking Bad,” and co-creating and starring in the Netflix animated series “F is for Family.” He also hosts the popular “Monday Morning Podcast.”

Burr received a Grammy nomination in 2019 for his sixth comedy special, “Bill Burr: Paper Tiger.”

