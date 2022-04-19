ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulham FC secures Premier League promotion with 3-0 win vs. Preston

By Adam Stites
 1 day ago
Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates promotion to the Premier League. PA Images/Alamy Images

Fulham FC is headed back to the Premier League a year after getting relegated at the end of the 2020-21 season.

On Tuesday, Fulham secured its promotion with a 3-0 win over Preston that pushed the club to 86 points on the year. With only a handful of games left for each team, Fulham is now guaranteed a top two finish in the English Football League Championship.

Leading the way Tuesday was Aleksandar Mitrovic, who scored a pair of goals in the ninth and 41st minutes.

When Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan purchased Fulham in 2013, the club was in the Premier League, but was promptly relegated at the conclusion of the 2013-14 season. It spent four seasons in the EFL Championship before getting promoted in 2018. Since then, Fulham has slalomed back-and-forth with a promotion or relegation in five consecutive seasons.

Fulham has never won the EFL Championship and needs only to hold off Bournemouth, which has 77 points.

