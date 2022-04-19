ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

Tips on how to prevent drowning among kids, be water smart

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G33mK_0fE64zGl00

May is National Water Safety Month, and Boulder City staff is reminding Nevadans during this time to practice being water smart around any bodies of water as drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional, injury-related death for children.

"The best advice that I can share is learn to swim well, and have your children start learning at a young age,” said Cheree Brennan, aquatic coordinator at the Boulder City Municipal Pool. “Take steps now to help prevent water emergencies. We hold classes for all ages, from toddlers to teens, parents to grandparents.”

Boulder City staff says to keep these water safety guidelines in mind whenever you are near or in water:

  • Always swim with a buddy.
  • Swim in areas supervised by lifeguards when possible.
  • Read and obey all posted rules.
  • Adults should supervise children at all times, even with lifeguards on duty.
  • Watch out for “dangerous too’s”: too tired, too cold, too far from safety, too much sun, and too much activity.
  • Know how to prevent, recognize, and respond to aquatic emergencies.
  • Use only Coast Guard approved life jackets. Water-wings, noodles, or “floaty” swimsuits are not substitutes for an approved life jacket.
  • Enter the water feet first, unless area is marked for diving and has no obstructions.
  • Don’t mix alcohol with water activities.

Lake Mead can be especially dangerous because of unexpected high winds and waves.

“Every summer, we hear of tragedy on Lake Mead or in backyard pools. These incidents are tragic, and our hearts go out to the victim’s families,” said Roger Hall, Parks and Recreation Director for Boulder City. “The Boulder City Pool is a great place to learn critical safety practices and get ready for summer. I’m proud of the efforts of our swim instructors and lifeguards; their work is important to our community.”

The pool staff are planning to once again take part in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson on June 23, 2022. Details will be released in the coming weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Should You Be Making Your Child Do Chores?

Research found that doing household chores was associated with improved social skills, academic abilities, and life satisfaction in kids. Tips to encourage chores include giving kids choices and making chores part of a regular family routine. Preschoolers can do chores like taking out the trash or setting the table, while...
KIDS
DOPE Quick Reads

Enjoying a Safe Summer: A Refresher on Ways to Prevent Leaving Children in Hot or Unattended Vehicles

Throughout the U.S., many lives are lost annually due to individuals leaving children behind in a hot car or unattended vehicle. According to Statista, there were 42 child deaths in 2017 due to being left behind in a hot car. In addition, children are at a greater risk for heatstroke because their body temperature increases nearly five times faster than the average adult. [i]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boulder City, NV
Local
Nevada Society
People

Parents 'Desperately Tried to Rescue' Daughter, 3, Before She Was Swept Over 411-Foot Waterfall

The parents of a 3-year-old girl who died when she fell over a waterfall say she was a "piece of heaven" to everyone who knew her. On Sunday, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger and her family were visiting Whitewater Falls in North Carolina for a hiking trip when the young girl "slipped and fell in the water" while playing in the nearby sand, a GoFundMe set up for the family says.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Concord News Journal

Toddler dies during surgery after the stubborn senior hospital staff decided to perform the operation even though they were warned the hospital was not properly equipped to handle the procedure, lawsuit

Parents are literally prepared to do everything in their power and will go above and beyond to provide their best for their children especially when it comes to children’s health. Whether it’s simple cold or other more complicated illness, it is well known that parents should remain dedicated in keeping children as healthy as possible in the first two years of their lives until they build immunity which is crucial in their further development.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Safety#Drowning#Lake Mead#Parks And Recreation#Bodies Of Water#Coast Guard
Gillian Sisley

Mom Forces Daughter to Speed Up Funeral of Newborn

Is it ever appropriate to force someone to grieve more quickly?. Death is a heartbreaking tragedy to work through. For those left behind, they need time to mourn and find closure for the death of their loved ones. And with over 7 million people passing away in the US every year, this isn't an uncommon circumstance to deal with.
Sharee B.

Family Charged $489,000 for Life Flight with Medical Care

A North Carolina couple is left reeling after they received an astronomical bill for a life flight to Colorado when the husband fell ill. Sean Deines was visiting family with his wife Rebekah when he suddenly had to be transported via air ambulance one fall afternoon due to the severity of his condition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Upworthy

Parents share the eeriest thing a child has ever told them: 'The lake wants a sacrifice'

Kids often surprise parents with their unfiltered thoughts and take on the world. Has your child ever said something that sent a chill down your spine? One woman shared one instance of her kid recalling losing her husband from her previous birth and it spooked her. This led to many other parents sharing similar stories of kids saying weird spooky things. It all started when Lilah Sturges tweeted, "What’s the eeriest thing a child has ever said to you? When my daughter was around 4-5, she calmly insisted that she had once been married to a man named Brad Huffington. When we asked what had happened to him she replied with a note of sadness, “He was lost at sea.”
KIDS
SCDNReports

Toddlers hospitalized after eating pot-laced snacks at Virginia Daycare

Toddlers hospitalized after eating pot-laced snacks at Virginia DaycareVirginia Sheriff. On March 2nd Deputy A.J. Deasy responded to Stafford Hospital Center for several toddlers with exposure to THC. Three children, all one year of age, were taken for treatment in the emergency room after their parents observed lethargic and uncoordinated behavior as well as glassy, bloodshot eyes.
KIDS
Nashville News Hub

“I believe she is the smallest baby ever to be born, with this condition, to survive”, Mother says a surgery using magnets helped doctors save the life of her newborn daughter

Mother says doctors performed a surgery and used magnets to save the life of her newborn daughter. The chief of pediatric surgery at the hospital told the parents that their daughter was the smallest baby ever to be born with this condition to survive. It remains unclear what causes this condition. The health officials believe the condition could be caused by abnormalities in the genes, pointing out that many sufferers also have problems with their digestive system, heart and kidneys. According to the medical personnel, the twins were born at the earliest age from which babies have been known to survive outside the womb.
NEBRASKA STATE
InspireMore

“I Finally Have A Real Family.” 6 Siblings Have A Home After 5 Years In Foster Care.

After spending nearly two decades together and having raised two sons from previous marriages, Steve and Rob Anderson-McLean decided it was time to expand their family. Soon after they began to explore the possibility of adopting, a story they saw on TV inspired them to go in a new direction. The story was about a couple who adopted siblings so they wouldn’t have to be separated, something that happens too often.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NBC News

These are the top 100 ocean names for babies

Dreaming of a baby name inspired by the sea? Ocean names for babies like Kai and Kaia are on the rise. According to baby naming consultant Pamela Redmond of the baby name website Nameberry, ocean names for babies are more popular than ever before. "There’s such high awareness of the...
LIFESTYLE
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy