Former official again claims Oregon legislative leaders botched harassment casework

By Julia Shumway
Oregon Capital Chronicle
 1 day ago
A former legislative employee who for months has attempted to get state leaders to act on what he describes as serious lapses in how the Legislature handles harassment complaints took his next step this week, suing half a dozen current or former lawmakers and several state employees.

Nate Monson worked for the Legislature for just 64 days, from April 12 to June 15, 2021. He was hired by legislators as the acting legislative equity officer, a position created in 2019 in the wake of multiple sexual harassment scandals involving legislators.

In a lawsuit filed Monday in Marion County Circuit Court, Monson said he was forced to resign for alerting legislators and legislative staff to violations of federal, state and local discrimination laws and mismanagement of employee complaints.

The lawsuit is the latest in a series of attempts by Monson to highlight what he has described as his forced resignation and the issues that led to it. He contacted reporters last summer, warned state officials in December of a potential lawsuit and filed a complaint with the state Bureau of Labor and Industries in January.

His lawsuit describes spending much of his short tenure warning legislative leaders and other supervisors that the Legislature wasn’t complying with laws or legislative policies governing harassment complaints.

The legislature’s human resources director responded by investigating his background “with the goal of finding discrepancies as pretext to justify his termination of employment,” the suit claims. When Monson resigned in June, a bipartisan panel of lawmakers in charge of harassment complaints said he lied on his résumé and would have been fired had he not resigned.

Monson asked for unspecified economic damages, but he isn’t requesting reinstatement. The Legislature has not replaced him, and attorneys from Stoel Rives and Jackson Lewis now handle complaints.

The suit names Senate President Peter Courtney, former House Speaker Tina Kotek, Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle, four legislators who serve as chairs of the committee that oversees harassment complaints and the Legislature’s top attorney and human resources director.

Rep. Julie Fahey, D-Eugene, interim human resources director Jessica Knieling and a spokesman for Courtney declined to comment, citing legal advice from attorneys with the state Justice Department. Rep. Ron Noble, Sens. Floyd Prozanski and Chuck Thomsen and legislative counsel Dexter Johnson are also named in the suit.

Since 2019, the Legislature has been subject to a legally binding agreement with the Bureau of Labor and Industries, which required legislators to establish an independent legislative equity office, prohibited legislative counsel or legislative administration from participating in discrimination or harassment investigations and mandated a process for investigating complaints.

In his suit, Monson describes arriving at work to find a near-total lack of files or progress on months-old complaints. Instead, he said, he was handed a Post-it note with a list of some ongoing complaints.

Leaders seemed eager to quickly and quietly move on from recent revelations of harassment at the Capitol, the suit alleges. Monson’s former job was created as part of a $1.1 million settlement with the Bureau of Labor and Industries over legislative leaders’ failure to stop former Republican Sen. Jeff Kruse from repeatedly harassing staff and inappropriately touching another senator.

Democratic Rep. Diego Hernandez of Portland resigned in February 2021, ahead of a scheduled vote to expel him, after an investigation determined that several women employed at the Capitol believed their jobs would suffer if they rejected his romantic advances. Rep. Brad Witt, a Clatskanie Democrat now running to represent a Salem House district, also temporarily lost his posts on committees over texts he sent a Republican lawmaker that she understood as requests to trade a vote for a date.

Monson alleged, with few details, that several other powerful lawmakers were the subject of complaints about sexual harassment or hostile workplaces that went unaddressed. He refers to three employees who resigned after their complaints about transphobia, sexual harassment and discrimination on the basis of a mental health condition went unaddressed.

“Everyone was aware of past press and lawsuits exposing Capitol mismanagement, but that more effort was placed on protecting reputations than combating a hostile and retaliatory work environment,” the lawsuit said.

It said Knieling and Johnson remained closely involved in handling complaints, even though both had been accused of misconduct in handling complaints and were barred from working on them. Monson’s lawsuit also accuses Knieling of engaging in transphobic behavior toward an employee who later resigned.

The lawsuit depicts the Capitolas a dysfunctional and gossip-filled workplace, with inconsistent rules about workplace relationships. For instance, Monson said his predecessor had a relationship with an employee in Kotek’s office, while Courtney ordered that one of his employees resign or be fired or demoted for dating a legislator.

According to the lawsuit, Knieling told Monson that his predecessor, Jackie Sandmeyer, lied about her experience on her résumé and worked for her consulting company on state time. Knieling didn’t tell that to the committee of lawmakers in charge of the legislative equity office, according to the suit.

After Monson began reporting problems with record-keeping and failures to follow processes for investigating complaints, he said Knieling started investigating his background. She found that he misrepresented himself as a former employee of the Iowa Coalition for Collective Change, but he had never worked for the organization.

Knieling also learned that Monson was fired in 2020 from Iowa Safe Schools, a nonprofit organization for LGBTQ students, according to a memo she prepared for lawmakers. The legislative committee summoned Monson to a meeting on June 9 to ask questions about his background.

“It is easy to infer a retaliatory intent in Knieling’s actions when looking at the contrast between her extreme response to Monson’s alleged resume discrepancies but she did nothing but gossip about Sandmeyer’s alleged resume discrepancies,” the lawsuit said.

Fahey pressed him to resign, saying his reputation couldn’t recover, according to the suit. Knieling also told him to resign before being fired.

Monson wrote a resignation letter and a memo detailing issues with the office on June 15, then contacted a journalist at Oregon Public Broadcasting several weeks later to share his complaint. Lawmakers responded by sharing Knieling’s memo about him with the media and Capitol employees, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit also alleges that Monson didn’t receive his final paycheck until after he complained to the Bureau of Labor and Industries. He filed a separate BOLI complaint about unlawful employment practices in January, and the lawsuit said the agency has yet to even tell him if it assigned an investigator. A BOLI spokeswoman did not respond Monday or Tuesday to an email about the lawsuit and the status of Monson’s complaint.

Monson’s lawsuit comes as several of the people being sued seek higher offices. Hoyle and Rep. Ron Noble, R-McMinnville, are running for Congress, and Kotek is running for governor. Monson’s attorney, Kim Sordyl, said in a press release that Hoyle and Kotek, in particular, should think about political consequences.

“Despite their complicity in perpetuating workplace cultures teeming with rights violations, harassment, retaliation, and coverups, both seem unphased by the mounting legal complaints,” the release continued. “They should be. At election time, Oregon voters have an opportunity to hold each of these leaders accountable for their leadership failures and the systemic waste of taxpayer dollars.”

Katie Wertheimer, a spokeswoman for Kotek’s campaign, said Kotek couldn’t comment on the details of pending litigation, but that Kotek strongly believes the Capitol should be a safe and welcoming environment for everyone. Hoyle’s campaign manager deferred comment to the Bureau of Labor and Industries.

Correction: An earlier version of this article misspelled Jackie Sandmeyer’s name on first reference. It has been updated.

The post Former official again claims Oregon legislative leaders botched harassment casework appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle .

