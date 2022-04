BUFFALO, N.Y. — St. Luke's Mission of Mercy announced a major step towards the completion for a new care and opportunity facility in East Buffalo. On April 14, Amy Betros, Director of St. Luke’s, announced in a press release that the "Build Promise" project is closer to breaking ground after the City of Buffalo cleared the land transfer of the property at the corner of Sycamore and Miller for a 21,000 square foot facility directly across from the mission campus at 325 Walden Ave.

