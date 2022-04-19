Girls lacrosse: Malfa’s career day propels Shore to road win over Ranney

Kevin Dougherty scored eight goals with two assists and won nine faceoffs to help Cedar Creek down Cinnaminson, 14-5, in Egg Harbor City. Jacob Morrison also had two goals with an assist and Laurence Stazzeri scored and assisted on three more for the Pirates in the win. Cedar Creek (4-3) led 9-4 at halftime. Goalie Bryan Dougherty made 12 saves.
Grace Colucci blasted three home runs and tallied nine RBI as St. John Vianney defeated Neptune, 19-0, in Holmdel. In the process, Vianney coach Kim Lombardi earned her 400th career win. During her time with the Lancers, Lombardi has gone 400-46-1 and racked up four state titles, five sectional crowns and seven Shore Conference Tournament championships. Only Donovan Catholic’s Debbie Schwartz has more wins among active Shore Conference coaches.
The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament was seeded on Wednesday and Hunterdon Central, the No. 18-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, and the two-time defending champion, was named the top seed. Hunterdon Central and No. 2-seed North Hunterdon both received byes into the quarterfinals. The first round is set for Saturday, April...
It is rather hard to be the unit that sets the tempo for one’s team when yours isn’t the one generally handling the ball. Well, Seton Hall Prep’s defense had an effective solution for that little issue. It simply went and got that ball; first with superb...
Senior Maggie Boyle tallied four goals while senior Maddie Schiffbauer marked a hat trick along with two assists to lift Lower Cape May to a 16-3 win over Howell. Senior Julia Gibson finished with two goals and five assists for Lower Cape May (6-2), which won its third straight game. Senior Sabrina Faulkner and sophomore Tessa Hueber added two goals apiece.
Grace Cassin scored four goals to lead Immaculate Heart to a win on the road over Saddle River Day, 13-9. Alexandra Kucharz finished with three goals while Gabrielle Montegari and Riley Ng-Knepper added two goals apiece for Immaculate Heart, which held an 8-3 lead at halftime. Olivia Toohey and Molly...
Morgan Gurdak doubled and drove in two runs to lead Wallington to a 4-3 win over Lodi Immaculate in Wallington. Anelise Worrell-O’Keefe went 2-for-3 with a double and Hailey Kassteen went 2-for-4 for Wallington (8-2). Lodi Immaculate led, 3-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning before Wallington plated three runs to take the lead. Delilah Tabaka gave up three runs on five hits, struck out five, and walked two to earn the win.
Gianna Booker tallied three goals and two assists while Riley Dundee also recorded a hat trick in Camden Catholic’s 9-8 win over Bishop Eustace, in Camden. Camden Catholic (2-6) scored all nine of its goals in the second half to erase the 6-0 lead Bishop Eustace (5-3) took into the half.
Dalyce Frith and Christina Cottingham each went 2-for-4 with two RBI to propel Westampton Tech to a 7-4 win over Riverside in Riverside. Riverside (1-6) led, 3-0 going into the fifth inning, before Westampton Tech (3-5) struck for five runs in that inning to take the lead for good. Natalie Pogorzelski singled and drove in two runs. Jillian Reed gave up three runs on seven hits over four innings, before giving way to Aliani Baez who surrendered just one run on four hits over three innings to close out the win.
Villanova men’s basketball coach Jay Wright, who led the Wildcats to two national championships and four Final Fours, is retiring after 21 years in that position according to multiple reports. Wright, 60, is reportedly retiring from coaching for good and won’t pursue NBA or other college jobs. According to...
Yavely Marrero tossed a one-hit shutout through seven innings as Perth Amboy won its seventh straight game with an 8-0 victory over North Brunswick. Marrero also went 2-for-2 and scored two runs while Kyara Marquez scored two runs and had a triple for Perth Amboy (8-1). Ashlee Duran and an RBI and a double.
Abbi Uhl scored four goals to guide Pascack Valley to an 8-7 win over River Dell in Oradell. Mary Looes also scored a pair of goals with two assists for Valley (6-3), which edged River Dell in the second half 4-3 after the game was tied 4-4 at the break.
Theresa Luongo and Addie Fornaciari combined to pitch a shutout against 14th-seeded Kittatinny in 15th-seeded Phillipburg’s 9-0 win during the first round of Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament, in Newton. The Stateliners (2-6) will face third-seeded North Hunterdon in the second round on Saturday. Luongo picked up the win by striking out...
The North Hunterdon girls received a welcome invitation Monday when the Penn Relays released its field for the girls Championship of America Distance Medley Relay. The Lions’ Sophia Reich, Sabrina May, Alexa LaSasso and Paige Boyce were one of only 15 quartets to be invited to compete in the DMR. The Lions earned their invitation with the 12:14.36 (No. 5 in the state during this past indoor season) they ran at the New Balance Indoor Nationals last month.
Cielle McInerney’s six goals and an assist lifted West Essex, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 11-6 victory over Montclair Kimberley in Montclair. Alivia Sabata added four goals for West Essex (4-2), while Gianna Macrino added eight draw controls and six ground balls. Jordan Cohen made seven saves in the win.
Lauren Scharko drove in four runs to lead Bordentown, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 10-5 over West Windsor-Plainsboro North, in Bordentown. The win kept Bordentown unbeaten at 10-0. Bordentown scored five runs in the fourth inning to take an 8-2 lead. Brianna Fischer recorded a hit...
Riley Sobel fired a no-hitter to lead Bergen Tech to an 8-0 win over Paramus Catholic in Paramus. Sobel, a junior, recorded the first no-hitter of her career with a 15-strikeout, two-walk performance. It marked the second-consecutive no-hitter for Bergen Tech (10-0) after Sobel’s teammate, Gianna Streppone, completed a five-inning no-hitter on Monday in a win over Hackensack.
Connor Spagnuola recorded a hat trick as Rumson-Fair Haven, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Neptune 16-0 in Rumson. Aiden Stevenson finished with two goals and one assist and Jake Cahill scored twice for Rumson-Fair Haven (8-1). Matthew Casazza contributed one goal and four assists. Neptune is 0-8.
Michael Marchese tossed a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts and one walk to lead East Brunswick in a 4-2 win over South Brunswick, in Monmouth Junction. The Bears (6-4) scored three runs in the fifth inning to take a 3-1 lead. Ryan Basham had three hits and one RBI in the...
The seeds are out for the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament and Hunterdon Central, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, received the top seed. The tournament will start on Saturday, April 23, and will continue on Saturday, May 30. The quarterfinals will follow on Tuesday, May 3, and the semifinals scheduled for Thursday, May 5.
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.
Comments / 0