ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinton Falls, NJ

Girls lacrosse: Malfa’s career day propels Shore to road win over Ranney

By Casey Roland
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Junior Maddie Malfa matched her previous career high for goals scored in a game, recorded six goals and three assists to lead Shore to a one-sided win on the road over...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Boys Lacrosse: Dougherty nets 8 as Cedar Creek tops Cinnaminson

Kevin Dougherty scored eight goals with two assists and won nine faceoffs to help Cedar Creek down Cinnaminson, 14-5, in Egg Harbor City. Jacob Morrison also had two goals with an assist and Laurence Stazzeri scored and assisted on three more for the Pirates in the win. Cedar Creek (4-3) led 9-4 at halftime. Goalie Bryan Dougherty made 12 saves.
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

Softball: SJV coach Lombardi notches 400th career win as Colucci hits three homers

Grace Colucci blasted three home runs and tallied nine RBI as St. John Vianney defeated Neptune, 19-0, in Holmdel. In the process, Vianney coach Kim Lombardi earned her 400th career win. During her time with the Lancers, Lombardi has gone 400-46-1 and racked up four state titles, five sectional crowns and seven Shore Conference Tournament championships. Only Donovan Catholic’s Debbie Schwartz has more wins among active Shore Conference coaches.
HOLMDEL, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tinton Falls, NJ
Tinton Falls, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Girls lacrosse: Lower Cape May stops Howell for 3rd straight win

Senior Maggie Boyle tallied four goals while senior Maddie Schiffbauer marked a hat trick along with two assists to lift Lower Cape May to a 16-3 win over Howell. Senior Julia Gibson finished with two goals and five assists for Lower Cape May (6-2), which won its third straight game. Senior Sabrina Faulkner and sophomore Tessa Hueber added two goals apiece.
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Immaculate Heart over Saddle River Day - Girls lacrosse recap

Grace Cassin scored four goals to lead Immaculate Heart to a win on the road over Saddle River Day, 13-9. Alexandra Kucharz finished with three goals while Gabrielle Montegari and Riley Ng-Knepper added two goals apiece for Immaculate Heart, which held an 8-3 lead at halftime. Olivia Toohey and Molly...
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Wallington over Lodi Immaculate- Softball recap

Morgan Gurdak doubled and drove in two runs to lead Wallington to a 4-3 win over Lodi Immaculate in Wallington. Anelise Worrell-O’Keefe went 2-for-3 with a double and Hailey Kassteen went 2-for-4 for Wallington (8-2). Lodi Immaculate led, 3-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning before Wallington plated three runs to take the lead. Delilah Tabaka gave up three runs on five hits, struck out five, and walked two to earn the win.
WALLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Camden Catholic over Bishop Eustace - Girls lacrosse recap

Gianna Booker tallied three goals and two assists while Riley Dundee also recorded a hat trick in Camden Catholic’s 9-8 win over Bishop Eustace, in Camden. Camden Catholic (2-6) scored all nine of its goals in the second half to erase the 6-0 lead Bishop Eustace (5-3) took into the half.
CAMDEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Lacrosse
NJ.com

Westampton Tech over Riverside- Softball recap

Dalyce Frith and Christina Cottingham each went 2-for-4 with two RBI to propel Westampton Tech to a 7-4 win over Riverside in Riverside. Riverside (1-6) led, 3-0 going into the fifth inning, before Westampton Tech (3-5) struck for five runs in that inning to take the lead for good. Natalie Pogorzelski singled and drove in two runs. Jillian Reed gave up three runs on seven hits over four innings, before giving way to Aliani Baez who surrendered just one run on four hits over three innings to close out the win.
RIVERSIDE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Hunterdon County girls sports weekly roundup, April 19

The North Hunterdon girls received a welcome invitation Monday when the Penn Relays released its field for the girls Championship of America Distance Medley Relay. The Lions’ Sophia Reich, Sabrina May, Alexa LaSasso and Paige Boyce were one of only 15 quartets to be invited to compete in the DMR. The Lions earned their invitation with the 12:14.36 (No. 5 in the state during this past indoor season) they ran at the New Balance Indoor Nationals last month.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

No. 16 West Essex over Montclair Kimberley - Girls lacrosse recap

Cielle McInerney’s six goals and an assist lifted West Essex, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 11-6 victory over Montclair Kimberley in Montclair. Alivia Sabata added four goals for West Essex (4-2), while Gianna Macrino added eight draw controls and six ground balls. Jordan Cohen made seven saves in the win.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

No. 7 Bordentown over WW-PN - Softball recap

Lauren Scharko drove in four runs to lead Bordentown, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 10-5 over West Windsor-Plainsboro North, in Bordentown. The win kept Bordentown unbeaten at 10-0. Bordentown scored five runs in the fourth inning to take an 8-2 lead. Brianna Fischer recorded a hit...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Softball: Sobel’s no-hitter sends Bergen Tech past Paramus Catholic

Riley Sobel fired a no-hitter to lead Bergen Tech to an 8-0 win over Paramus Catholic in Paramus. Sobel, a junior, recorded the first no-hitter of her career with a 15-strikeout, two-walk performance. It marked the second-consecutive no-hitter for Bergen Tech (10-0) after Sobel’s teammate, Gianna Streppone, completed a five-inning no-hitter on Monday in a win over Hackensack.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

No. 6 Rumson-Fair Haven defeats Neptune - Boys lacrosse recap

Connor Spagnuola recorded a hat trick as Rumson-Fair Haven, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Neptune 16-0 in Rumson. Aiden Stevenson finished with two goals and one assist and Jake Cahill scored twice for Rumson-Fair Haven (8-1). Matthew Casazza contributed one goal and four assists. Neptune is 0-8.
RUMSON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
193K+
Followers
104K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy