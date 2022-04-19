ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Rams taking Super Bowl trophy on 11-city tour which includes Thousand Oaks and Santa Barbara

By KCLU
kclu.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s one of the most famous trophies in the sports world. And now, you can get your photo taken with the iconic symbol of the Super Bowl championship. The Los Angeles...

www.kclu.org

KESQ

Super Bowl MVP Kupp won’t stay home while Rams talk contract

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cooper Kupp led the NFL in every major receiving category and won the Super Bowl MVP award last year. Anybody would deserve a raise after such a spectacular season, and the defending champion Los Angeles Rams say they want to give it to their star receiver. But Kupp still showed up this week for the first voluntary workouts of the Rams’ truncated offseason. He isn’t about to stay home out of financial displeasure or football exhaustion while the rest of the Rams are getting to work on chasing their second ring. Kupp knows discussions about a new contract will occur, although coach Sean McVay gave no concrete update on any talks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Photos of Rams’ newest luxury NFL Draft house emerge

The Los Angeles Rams have decided to trade in their oceanfront view for a view of the city skyline during the NFL Draft this year. A year ago, Rocket Mortgage sponsored an insane Malibu beach house for the Rams’ staff to operate out of as their draft headquarters. The defending Super Bowl champions will have a similar setup this year, only their new mansion is located in the Hollywood Hills. The 14,000-square-foot home features a golf simulator and skate ramp. It rents for around $9,500 per night.
MALIBU, CA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Los Angeles, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. It’s no surprise that Los Angeles has some of the best Mexican food in the country. The culture here is heavily influenced by the Hispanic population, and this has led to some of the best Mexican restaurants in Los Angeles. No matter what you are in the mood for, there is something for everyone from taco-slinging food trucks to award-winning fine dining.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Mercedes LeAnza, Lead Creative Producer at Amazon Studios, Dies at 40

Click here to read the full article. Mercedes Angelica LeAnza, a film and television producer who had been serving as a lead creative producer at Amazon Studios and Prime Video, died on April 10 of bile duct cancer. She was 40. Born on Nov. 12, 1981 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago to Sandra Voris LeAnza, LeAnza relocated to California with her mother and brother, Kyle, after her parents’ divorce. After living in Los Angeles, the family moved to San Mateo, where LeAnza completed high school. LeAnza attended Loyola Marymount University, where she graduated with honors in theater arts and...
LOS ANGELES, CA

