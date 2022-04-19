Report: Pitch clock shaving 20 minutes off minor league games

In the final game of their three-game set, the Detroit Tigers take on the New York Yankees in a matinee meeting on Thursday at Comerica Park. Detroit started off well on Wednesday, as Victor Reyes drove in Jeimer Candelario in the second inning. However, New York jumped ahead with two runs in the top of the third. After the Yanks extended their lead to two in the top of the sixth, Harold Castro tied the game at three with a two-run double in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at three. However, that would be all she wrote for the Tigers, as the Yankees scored in each of the next two innings to take a 5-3 victory.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO