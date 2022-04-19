ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Report: Pitch clock shaving 20 minutes off minor league games

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 1 day ago

The implementation of a strict pitch clock at the minor league level has shaved 20 minutes off game times, ESPN reported Tuesday. Major League Baseball is set to adopt the pitch clock in 2023. Pitchers get 14...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League#Shaving#Pitch Clock#Espn#Major League Baseball
Reuters

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani fans 12 as Angels blank Astros

April 21 - Shohei Ohtani carried a perfect game into the sixth inning and also played a central role with his bat in the first-inning uprising that keyed the visiting Los Angeles Angels' 6-0 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday. In the rubber match of a three-game series, Ohtani...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

The real reason Jay Wright is retiring as Villanova coach

The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
VILLANOVA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Duke star Paolo Banchero makes major announcment

The Duke Blue Devils had an excellent run in the 2021-22 college basketball season surrounded by the looming retirement of longtime head coach Mike Krzyzewski but ultimately fell short to their bitter rival in the Final Four, losing to North Carolina 81-77. The team was one of the most talented...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

J.D. Martinez leaves Red Sox-Blue Jays game with apparent injury

Already dealing with COVID-19 related absences, the Boston Red Sox are now be contending with an injury to one of their top hitters. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez left Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays after pulling up lame into second base on a leadoff double to begin the bottom of the third inning, slowing down far before reaching the bag due to what the team called left adductor tightness.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Athletics play the Orioles with 2-1 series lead

LINE: Athletics -130, Orioles +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics bring a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles. Oakland is 2-1 at home and 6-6 overall. The Athletics have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at...
OAKLAND, CA
Houston Chronicle

Erick Fedde gets lit up as Nationals sputter to 11-2 loss to Diamondbacks

So far in this young season, the Washington Nationals' young rotation hasn't been able to work deep into games. Through 14 games, the starters have made it through at least five innings just seven times. Joan Adon, who earned his first career win Tuesday to cap a doubleheader sweep, is the only pitcher to make it into the seventh.
PHOENIX, AZ
Reuters

Athletics prevail over sloppy Orioles in home opener

Frankie Montas limited the Baltimore Orioles to two hits over six innings and the Oakland Athletics took advantage of two errors to break a tie en route to a 5-1 victory in their home opener Monday night. Sheldon Neuse had two hits, including one in a four-run sixth, as the...
BALTIMORE, MD
MLive

New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers - MLB (4/21/22) | First Pitch, How to Watch, Preview

In the final game of their three-game set, the Detroit Tigers take on the New York Yankees in a matinee meeting on Thursday at Comerica Park. Detroit started off well on Wednesday, as Victor Reyes drove in Jeimer Candelario in the second inning. However, New York jumped ahead with two runs in the top of the third. After the Yanks extended their lead to two in the top of the sixth, Harold Castro tied the game at three with a two-run double in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at three. However, that would be all she wrote for the Tigers, as the Yankees scored in each of the next two innings to take a 5-3 victory.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Early offense pushes Blue Jays past Red Sox

Jose Berrios weathered a rocky first inning, and Raimel Tapia hit a two-run home run, as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Boston Red Sox 6-1 on Wednesday. Berrios (1-0) held the Red Sox in check over six innings, allowing one run on eight hits with one walk and six strikeouts. The teams have split the first two games of the series, which wraps up Thursday afternoon.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy