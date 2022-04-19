ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Exxon sees carbon capture market at $4 trillion by 2050

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil Corp. estimates there will be a $4 trillion market by 2050 for capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground, the company said in a presentation on Tuesday. That is about 60% of the $6.5 trillion market the U.S. largest crude producer estimates for...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Gas prices are high. Oil CEOs reveal why they’re not drilling more

The US oil industry doesn’t appear to be in any rush to come to the rescue of Americans struggling with high gas prices. Oil company CEOs say Wall Street is to blame. Fifty-nine percent of oil executives said investor pressure to maintain capital discipline is the primary reason publicly traded oil producers are restraining growth, […] The post Gas prices are high. Oil CEOs reveal why they’re not drilling more appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
DALLAS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carbon, TX
Local
Texas Industry
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Industry
Houston, TX
Business
City
Energy, TX
WVNews

West Virginia Sen. Manchin applauds FERC policy shift on natural gas pipelines

WASHINGTON (WV NEWS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is praising a recently announced policy shift by the federal agency that oversees natural gas pipelines. On Thursday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said a plan to consider climate effects will now be considered a draft and will only apply to future projects, according to reporting from The Associated Press.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Capture#Renewable Energy#Reuters#Exxon Mobil Corp#Iea#Ccs#Ipcc#General Motors Co#Occidental Petroleum
rigzone.com

Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request

Executives from some of the largest oil companies in the U.S. have refused a request by House Democrats. — Executives from some of the nation’s largest oil companies have refused a request by House Democrats to testify on sky-rocketing gasoline prices. The chief executive officers of EOG Resources...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Nature.com

Methane emissions from US low production oil and natural gas well sites

Eighty percent of US oil and natural gas (O&G) production sites are low production well sites, with average site-level production â‰¤15 barrels of oil equivalent per day and producing only 6% of the nation's O&G output in 2019. Here, we integrate national site-level O&G production data and previously reported site-level CH4 measurement data (n"‰="‰240) and find that low production well sites are a disproportionately large source of US O&G well site CH4 emissions, emitting more than 4 (95% confidence interval: 3-6) teragrams, 50% more than the total CH4 emissions from the Permian Basin, one of the world's largest O&G producing regions. We estimate low production well sites represent roughly half (37-75%) of all O&G well site CH4 emissions, and a production-normalized CH4 loss rate of more than 10%-a factor of 6-12 times higher than the mean CH4 loss rate of 1.5% for all O&G well sites in the US. Our work suggests that achieving significant reductions in O&G CH4 emissions will require mitigation of emissions from low production well sites.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Tree Hugger

New Report Calls for Rich Countries to Cut Oil and Coal Production First and Fast

All nations have to equally share the pain of getting off fossil fuels if we are going to keep the world from heating less than 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius), but according to a new report from the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research in the U.K., some nations are more equal than others. Kevin Anderson, professor of energy and climate change at the University of Manchester, notes:
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Japan to fund $892 million to help develop low-emission fuels

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s state-backed New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) said on Tuesday it will allocate 114.5 billion yen ($892 million) to help develop new fuels such as synthetic ones that emit lower carbon dioxide (CO2). The financial aid comes as part of the country’s 2...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Exxon Picks New Lead Director, Low Carbon Solutions President

ExxonMobil has chosen a new lead independent director as well as the new president of Low Carbon Solutions. — U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil has chosen a new lead independent director as well as the new president of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions. In two separate statements, Exxon said that its new...
BUSINESS
Axios

Biden expanding drilling leases despite climate goals

The Biden administration's leasing policy finds a White House grappling with the dueling pressures of tight energy markets and a fast-warming planet. Catch up fast: The Interior Department will resume selling oil-and-gas leases on federal lands but raise the fees companies must pay on what they produce, the agency said Friday afternoon.
POTUS
Reuters

Occidental plans up to $1 bln for facility to capture carbon from air

HOUSTON, March 23 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum (OXY.N) on Wednesday outlined plans to advance its clean energy transition business, including spending between $800 million and $1 billion on a facility to remove carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air. The proposed facility, the world's largest direct air capture (DAC) project, is...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy