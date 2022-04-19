MN Lottery

Are you tonight’s lucky winner? It’s time to grab those tickets and check your numbers. Someone in the state of Tennessee has all the numbers from Friday’s $20 million jackpot. There is also one match five winner in Iowa. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot had reset after...
Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, April 13, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $302 million with a cash option of $187 million, according to the Powerball website. The jackpot was last won back in February when a Connecticut lottery player won $183.5 million. There are now three...
Fans of Mega Millions the multi-state lottery game must be rubbing their eyes in disbelief a little this morning. The game's top prize has been won by a single ticket in consecutive drawings. Last Tuesday we told you of a single ticket laying claim to a jackpot of $106 million dollars. This past Friday night, lightning struck again in the form of yet another big money winner.
Are you tonight’s lucky winner? It’s time to grab those tickets and check your numbers. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has reset again after back-to-back jackpot wins in Minnesota on April 12 and Tennessee on April 15. Here are the winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing:. 02-09-33-47-53; Mega...
People often languish in the idea of waking up to find that their life has been changed by a huge monetary windfall that happened while they slept. Most of us call that dreaming. But for at least one player in last night's Mega Millions multi-state lottery game that dream has come true. That is if you count adding $106 million dollars to your personal net worth a financial windfall.
Powerball kicked off its 30th birthday week Monday night with a $352.5 million jackpot, the second-largest for the game this year. The estimated cash payout was roughly $210 million. The winning numbers were: 8-33-55-59-62 and the Powerball was 18. The Power Play was 2x. Nobody drew all six winning numbers,...
April 6 (UPI) -- An unidentified man from Maryland, who is going by the name Big Fish, has won $25,000 playing the lottery by using his younger brother's license plate numbers. Big Fish bought eight, 50 cent Pick 5 tickets that covered lottery drawings from March 29 to April 1.
Lady Luck is a frequent guest in Louisiana. No, sometimes she doesn't show up in time to prevent the NFL refs from blowing a call during a Saints game but she has certainly been showing up quite regularly for fans of the multi-state lottery game Powerball. Of course, the "Lady"...
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after someone won $183 million on Feb 14. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 08-33-55-59-62, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2X. Double...
THE NATIONAL Lottery results are in and it's time to find out who has won a life-changing amount of money tonight (April 20, 2022). Could tonight's jackpot of £5million see you handing in your notice, jetting off to the Bahamas or driving a new Porsche off a garage forecourt?
An Iowa man won $1m on the state’s lottery and came within one number of winning a share of a $20m jackpot after a store clerk made a mistake with his ticket. Josh Buster, 40, said he bought the Mega Millions ticket on Friday in West Burlington and believed an error was responsible for the win, according to an Iowa Lottery press release.He said the clerk at an MK Mini Mart printed only one play on his ticket when he had asked for five. The clerk then printed four other plays on a second ticket. “I feel like that changed...
The Powerball jackpot is climbing to an estimated $370 million after no matched all six numbers in Monday night's drawing, according to the Powerball website.
For Wednesday's drawing, the cash option will be $222.8 million.
The life-changing money is still a far cry from the Top 10 Powerball jackpot (see list below).
The Powerball jackpot keeps on growing. No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, so the jackpot will be an estimated to be $400 million with a cash option of $240.8 million for Saturday night's drawing, according to the Powerball website. The numbers drawn on Wednesday, April 20,...
April 18 (UPI) -- Paul and Teresa Hartsoe of Conowingo, Md., learned about their $1 million from a Mega Millions lottery ticket through Facebook. Paul Hartsoe, a commercial construction worker who likes paying Mega Millions and Powerball games every week, purchased his winning ticket last Tuesday. The couple did not...
