The Kansas City Royals hit five home runs through the first eight games of the season, and their offense had scuffled enough to necessitate a slight lineup reconfiguration. So of course, the Royals responded with three home runs and rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 in the first game of a three-game series in front of an announced crowd of 10,003 humans and 257 dogs on Bark at the Park night at Kauffman Stadium.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO